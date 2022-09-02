Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Trump mocked for claiming Americans are offering him ‘apology’ dinners over FBI raid
Donald Trump’s youngest son has been mocked on social media for claiming Americans were offering to buy him dinner as an apology for last week’s FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.The younger Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he and his wife Lara had got into an “argument” with two people who wanted to buy their dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night.He added that both diners wanted to pay for Mr and Ms Trump’s meal because of “what the US government has done to our family”, in reference to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on...
Trump was in a bad mood and experienced ‘real withdrawal’ after being barred from Twitter, says filmmaker who was with him at the time
Trump was in a bad mood and went through "real withdrawal" when Twitter banned him. That's according to a filmmaker who was with him at the time after getting access to Trump and his family. Trump was banned from Twitter after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Former President...
Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch
In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
A shocked John Kelly told Trump 'those are the heroes' after the president said having wounded veterans in a military parade 'doesn't look good,' book reveals
Kelly told Trump wounded vets "are the heroes," after Trump wanted to leave them out of a military parade. According to an excerpt from an upcoming book, Kelly was shocked by Trump's request. "I don't want them. It doesn't look good for me," Trump said of including the wounded veterans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows
Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood
A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
Donald Trump Jr.'s Latest Defense Of His Dad Has Twitter Seeing Red
Another day, another statement by Donald Trump Jr. that has people up in arms. In case you missed it, the former first son's reactions to the Mar-a-Lago raid and other recent events via social media have not gone over well. First, he shared a puzzling meme about the FBI having searched Melania Trump's closet that involved her underwear. Then, Don Jr. mocked Liz Cheney's defeat in the Wyoming primary that will see her losing her seat come 2023.
'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display
Pundits at the right-wing network seemed to be much more passionate about correctly handling classified information in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'She Is a Traitor': Melania Trump Raging Over Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Running Her Mouth About Donald Trump's Alleged Behavior
Not having it. Melania Trump is apparently losing her mind as former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham continues her lucrative Donald Trump trash-talking television circuit amid the numerous investigations the ex president is at the center of. "How can she get away with this? She is a traitor," the...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The Surprising Reason Jared Kushner Once Broke Up With Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump met her future husband when they were only 25 years old back in 2007 (via Us Weekly). The former model married Jared Kushner two years later after a storybook romance — or was it?. In his new book "Breaking History," the real-estate developer...
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’
Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts
Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.She wrote that among the government records seized by the FBI, agents found some of Mr Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information”.Agents with security clearance sifted through the trove of documents found at the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence and say they have already returned anything unrelated to the investigation.The warrant for the search allowed agents to...
Fox News airs edited photo of Trump raid judge with Ghislaine Maxwell
Fox News has been slammed for airing a doctored image of the federal judge who signed off on the recent Mar-a-Lago search warrant seemingly getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell.On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, stand-in host Brian Kilmeade showed the fake image of Maxwell and Bruce Reinhart, who has been the target of death threats and harassment over the raid. “So, a picture of Bruce Reinhart, this is the judge in charge of the, of the ah... of the ah, as you know of the warrant. And we’ll see if he’s going to release it next. He...
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 3