Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
Daniel Cormier believes Nate Diaz has to take the fight to the ground to defeat Khamzat Chimaev: “I believe Nate has to go find his spots to give him a chance”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has laid out Nate Diaz’s best path to victory for Saturday. This weekend, the Stockton native returns for his first outing since his loss to Leon Edwards last June. Standing in Diaz’s way is the undefeated welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev. The two are set to headline UFC 279 in a rare non-title pay-per-view main event.
Marvin Vettori undeterred by recent loss to Robert Whittaker, vows he will still become UFC champion: “I promise you that”
Marvin Vettori has posted a defiant message in the wake of his middleweight defeat to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris. Last Saturday night, the UFC visited the French capital for the first time since the sport of mixed martial arts became legal in the country back in 2020. The event proved to be an overwhelming success and in the co-main event, Robert Whittaker once again proved why he’s one of the best fighters on the planet by putting on a masterclass to defeat Marvin Vettori and maintain his position as the second best 185-pounder in the world.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s knockout win over Tai Tuivasa: “It’s really hard to be impressed”
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou admits Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa was an “electric” fight, but says it’s really hard to be impressed. Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was cage-side to watch his most recent adversary Gane (11-1 MMA) take on streaking heavyweight contender Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) in today’s UFC Paris main event.
Kamaru Usman laughs off request of a title shot next: “That doesn’t really make any sense”
Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman doesn’t think highly of Jorge Masvidal fighting for gold. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is fresh off his loss to Leon Edwards last month. In Salt Lake City, Usman was looking to make it 2-0 in his series with ‘Rocky’. The two first faced off in December 2015, and the future champion secured a unanimous decision victory.
Robert Whittaker downplays criticism of Israel Adesanya’s recent fights: “I’m pretty sure he’s paid to win”
Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe criticism leveled at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is fair. ‘The Reaper’ is fresh off his fight over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last Saturday. Whittaker outpointed the Italian fighter over the course of their three-round co-main event. The 31-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory, his fourth win in his last five contests.
Jake Shields claims “fake gangster” Khamzat Chimaev tried to start a fight with Paulo Costa at the UFC PI
Jake Shields has dubbed Khamzat Chimaev a fake gangster for confronting Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. The rise of Khamzat Chimaev has been well documented thus far and this weekend at UFC 279, he’ll attempt to take a step closer towards winning his first UFC title when he goes head to head with Nate Diaz.
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Junior dos Santos slams “dirty fighter” Ciryl Gane following UFC Paris fight against Tai Tuivasa
Junior dos Santos believes Ciryl Gane has some dirty tricks up his sleeve. Gane took center stage inside Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 3. He shared the Octagon with Tai Tuivasa. While Tuivasa showed heart, he ultimately crumbled after being on a receiving end of a barrage of heavy strikes from Gane in the third round. “Bam Bam” dropped to the mat from an uppercut and Gane sealed the deal with a couple of hammerfists.
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa forced to be separated at the UFC PI (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa were forced to be separated at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa shared a video on his YouTube channel of the altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Costa in the video, spoke about what transpired saying:. “And (Chimaev)...
Kamaru Usman says he admires Colby Covington as a competitor and an athlete: “I’m almost kinda low-key a fan”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he admires Colby Covington despite the rivalry they’ve shared together. While he may no longer be the UFC welterweight champion after being knocked out by Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s been on an incredible journey over the years and that looks set to continue, with many of his best moments being shared with fellow elite welterweights such as Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and, of course, Colby Covington.
Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”
Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
UFC Paris Bonus Report: Gane vs. Tuivasa earns FOTN
The Octagon was in France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Tonight’s heavyweight main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
Johnny Walker believes the “only chance” Ion Cutelaba beats him is if he “does something really different” at UFC 279, says he will retire at 35 if he’s not the champ
Johnny Walker is confident he will not just beat Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 but will put on a very good performance. Walker is coming off a KO loss to Jamahal Hill back in February and since then he says he has been working a lot on his striking defense. He spent time in Thailand working on his striking and he’s confident it will all pay off at UFC 279.
Luke Rockhold shares the three favorite fights of his storied mixed martial arts career
Luke Rockhold has shared the three favorite fights of his storied mixed martial arts career. Rockhold, 37, (16-6 MMA) recently retired following UFC 278, after being defeated in the co-main middleweight event by Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) by unanimous decision. Speaking with Joe Rogan, during his Octagon interview, the Californian stated:
Georges St-Pierre heaps praise on Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s very, very good”
Georges St-Pierre is singing the praises of Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev is a rising force in the UFC’s welterweight division. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 11-0 and is coming off a gritty victory over Gilbert Burns. During a UFC Paris Q&A, St-Pierre was asked if he thinks...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 93 with Johnny Walker, Julian Erosa, Chris Barnett, Darian Weeks, and Chad Anheliger
The 93rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 279. We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker (2:44). Next, UFC featherweight Julian Erosa (17:22) comes on. UFC heavyweight Chris Barnett (39:51) then stops by. Then, UFC welterweight Darian Weeks (1:04:07) joins the show for the first time. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Chad Anheliger (1:15:07).
Paddy Pimblett says there’s point in rushing to fight ranked opponents: “I probably won’t do for another year or so”
Paddy Pimblett believes there’s no point in rushing to fight ‘ranked’ opponents. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) made his UFC debut in September of 2021 when he fought and beat Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) via KO (punches). Since then he has added another 2 victories to his resume defeating Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of 2022 and most recently Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year via a rear-naked choke at UFC London.
