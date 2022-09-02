A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remains at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO