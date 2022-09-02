Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Passenger Shot to Death Inside Vehicle Near Police Station Publicly ID’d
A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday at Figueroa Street...
mynewsla.com
Argument At Engagement Party In Northridge Leads To Homicide
A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remains at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, 39, Shot To Death In Pacoima, Police Seek Public Help To ID Killer
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding officers found Garcia down...
mynewsla.com
Gunmen in Rolls Royce Shoot, Kill Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man died early Tuesday morning when he was shot in the Downtown area of Los Angeles by suspects who left in a luxury automobile. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Assaults Girlfriend, Fights Police at Discount Store
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in progress at DD’s Discount...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Northridge; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Northridge. The man, about 60, was struck about 7:40 p.m. Monday on Nordhoff Street near Wilbur Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood ID’d
An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…Parking Dispute May Have Led to Shooting Deaths of LB Man and Woman
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…An investigation continued into the shooting deaths of a man and woman on a Long Beach street that may have started with a parking dispute. “I was here to get my equipment and I saw there was, like, a fight, going on,” a...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Injured in Arrest of Jurupa Valley Man
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was briefly dragged by a suspect’s vehicle after a pursuit was released from a hospital Sunday, authorities said. The incident began around 5:25 p.m. Saturday when deputies from the Jurupa Valley station conducted a traffic stop near Dodd and 48th Streets, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d
The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Lancaster Mother Allegedly Absconds with Boy Ahead of DCFS Removal
Authorities sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother in Lancaster before child welfare workers could take him. “There was an immediate removal order from DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) when the suspect left the hospital with the child prior to the removal,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded During Deputy-Involved Shooting In Lancaster
A man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Lancaster, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. No deputies were...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in Lancaster Quinceanera Shooting
Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect...
mynewsla.com
Woman With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing In Rosamond
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday circulated a photo of a 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County, near the Los Angeles County line. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, is...
mynewsla.com
Fire Raging Through Commercial Buildings in Boyle Heights
More than 180 firefighters were battling a blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday. The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. at 2843 E. 11th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one unit...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the location.
mynewsla.com
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
