mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Northridge; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Northridge. The man, about 60, was struck about 7:40 p.m. Monday on Nordhoff Street near Wilbur Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Driver Injured, Arrested in Fatal Crash in Wildomar
The driver responsible for a crash that killed one person in Wildomar Saturday was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Grape and Olive streets near the Temecula Valley (15) Freeway in Wildomar, the California Highway Patrol reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot In Blythe Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
A man who was shot in Blythe was found by deputies with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Seeley Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Injured in Arrest of Jurupa Valley Man
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was briefly dragged by a suspect’s vehicle after a pursuit was released from a hospital Sunday, authorities said. The incident began around 5:25 p.m. Saturday when deputies from the Jurupa Valley station conducted a traffic stop near Dodd and 48th Streets, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Five People Hurt In Good Hope Crash
Five people were hurt Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Good Hope. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Burton Road, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how the crash happened. The injured...
mynewsla.com
Passenger Shot to Death Inside Vehicle Near Police Station Publicly ID’d
A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday at Figueroa Street...
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Fiery Valinda Crash
One person died and four were injured this evening in a two-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Valinda area of Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. at Mangate and Temple avenues, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. Two vehicles were fully involved in flames when...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Boy Hit By Truck Taken Off Life Support
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed in Crash With Semi-Truck on Freeway in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a semi-truck Sunday on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said. The crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Lakeview Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not immediately known if the motorcyclist died...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Assaults Girlfriend, Fights Police at Discount Store
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in progress at DD’s Discount...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…Parking Dispute May Have Led to Shooting Deaths of LB Man and Woman
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…An investigation continued into the shooting deaths of a man and woman on a Long Beach street that may have started with a parking dispute. “I was here to get my equipment and I saw there was, like, a fight, going on,” a...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed By Vehicle in Gardena
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. It...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet
A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres...
mynewsla.com
Argument At Engagement Party In Northridge Leads To Homicide
A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remains at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Huntington Beach Police Searching For Missing Man
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 53-year-old man who went missing Monday in Huntington Beach. Scott Hargan was last seen at about 7:25 a.m. near Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Hargan is white. He stands 5-feet-11 inches...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in East Los Angeles Crash ID’d
A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd. on reports of a...
