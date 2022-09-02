ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

WDBJ7.com

21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Wythe County, VA
Wythe County, VA
Wythe County, VA
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County mom shares her struggle with cancer during pregnancy in the latest “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Becoming a published writer wasn’t something Lynn Baringer thought would ever happen. But then, her life’s journey has taken many unexpected turns. The one constant-- her unwavering faith. “Don’t ever give up hope. Don’t listen to anyone but God. God is in control,” says Baringer....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Workforce Solutions Summit addresses ways to combat labor shortage

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southern Virginia employers and developers are coming together to address how to deal with the current labor shortage. The SOVA Taskforce held their third annual Workforce Solutions Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Wednesday. Around 100 employers and developers from Patrick County to...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech students help relief efforts in eastern Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech students are reflecting on their time spent in Kentucky helping with relief efforts. The students spent Sept. 4, cleaning mud out of houses, cooking meals and organizing supplies. Virginia Tech senior, Luke Schauber, says it was important to lend a helping hand to people...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg businesses ready for football boost

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When Lane Stadium is at full capacity, there’s more than 66,000 people in Blacksburg for a football game. Businesses see a huge jump in foot traffic those weekends. “Hokie football is crucial to our annual business,” Owner of the Clay Corner Inn Joshua Roseberry said....
BLACKSBURG, VA

