ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie

By Chelsea Henderson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHOF2_0hg5UsKk00
Trash and furniture piled up outside apartments off Brighton Avenue in Allston. Chelsea Henderson/Globe Correspondent

Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact.

Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.

This year, I participated in my very first Allston Christmas. After years of living in on-campus dorms, I finally signed my first lease with friends. As a first-timer, here are my takeaways from the experience:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYjk8_0hg5UsKk00
A gray couch left outside an apartment building near the Warren Street T stop in Allston. – Chelsea Henderson/Globe Correspondent

Start keeping an eye out early

Even though Sept. 1st gets all the hype, people start leaving their discarded belongings on sidewalks early. It was mid-August when I saw some of the first Allston Christmas contenders popping up on the streets: used desks, bookshelves, etc. As the weeks passed, more and more furniture items joined them. The week before move-out, people started to leave items in front of the trash room in my building. I snagged a few golden, perfect-condition picture frames with prints. You know what they say: Another man’s trash is a college student’s treasure.

Act fast …

With so many college students in Boston, the good items from the street get picked up quickly. When I was walking down the street near my school one day, I saw a lovely white dresser. I didn’t want to make a decision then and there, and I wasn’t in a position to carry it away, so I kept walking. Twenty minutes later, the dresser was gone. If you see something you’re dying to have, make a quick decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYUkB_0hg5UsKk00
The wooden desk in Allston I wanted to take but couldn’t carry away. – Chelsea Henderson/Globe Correspondent

… But don’t be too hasty

It’s important to note that not everything on the streets is fair game; some stuff may just be unattended. And even if something is free for the taking, it may not be worth lugging it. While driving around Allston with a friend, I saw a beautiful wooden desk on the sidewalk. It was scratched, but with a little TLC, it would’ve been a great find. I was blinded by its beauty, but the more I looked at it, I realized it was too heavy and scratched. I’m sure my perfect desk is out there somewhere.

Look online

When all else fails, another cost-effective solution is Facebook Marketplace. Not only are there low-cost resale furniture items on the site, but people even advertise where they plan to leave stuff. Save money and time by heading for a certain location to look for items.

If you missed this year’s holiday, there’s always next year. Get your gloves and hand trolley ready and leave your champagne-taste-expectations behind.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

This Christmas tree ornament makes light of a Boston tragedy – getting Storrowed

Not a creature was stirring not even a 12-foot U-Haul stuck under a 10-foot bridge. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — back-to-school season in Boston. WickedJoyful, a custom action figures company, created an ornament to celebrate the season of giving in Boston — Allston Christmas, also known as Sept. 1, also known as the day the entire city is turned into a sea of U-Hauls.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Transgender pride flag found burned at Brookline church

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police are investigating after a Brookline church reported a transgender pride flag was found burned last month. The incident occurred at United Parish, near Coolidge Corner. The flag was found damaged on Aug. 25 after being on display on the building’s front lawn, the church said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston

Boston is getting 9.4 miles of new bike lanes, 100 new Blue Bike stations, says Mayor Wu

“We are committed to building a Boston for everyone. Today we take a couple steps closer to delivering on that vision." Good news for Boston residents who prefer two wheels to four: By next year, the city will be adding 9.4 miles of bike lanes on a dozen streets in Boston, and within the next three years, more than 100 new Blue Bike stations, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham closes

WALTHAM - For nearly a century, Landmark's Embassy Theatre in Waltham brought a lot of excitement to moviegoers. Now it's shutting down due to lack of ticket sales. "Today is our last day open to the public," said assistant manager Andy Johnson. "Since COVID, trying to get people to come back to the theatre has been difficult." The Los Angeles Company that owns the theatre says the decline in ticket sales are behind the decision to close. The theatre opened up nearby in 1928 then came to Pine Street. Johnson says the staff was told on Friday they are...
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Newbie#Confession
Dianna Carney

Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!

(SOMERVILLE, MA) You're invited to "a garden celebration for fairies and their friends: build a fairyhouse, create a fairywand, listen to a fairystory, and search the garden for signs of fairies." Hosted by The Somerville Community Growing Center, the event is free to attend although "donations are encouraged to support the Growing Center and future Gatherings of Fairies."
SOMERVILLE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
iheart.com

Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy