Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Carries in Her Bag

Jennifer Lopez is collaborating with Coach once again for their fall 2022 collection. J.Lo spoke to E! News and discussed what she carries in her bag. Here’s what she revealed.

Jennifer Lopez’s style

When asked to describe her style, Lopez says it changes. According to the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, she feels like her style “evolves over time.” However, she says her style is also “very classic.”

“It’s sexy, classic, with a little bit of, kind of, street style,” she tells E! News . “I know I can seem like I’m always glam , but I’m actually a huge fan of simplicity.”

What Jennifer Lopez carries in her bag

One thing you might be curious about is what Lopez carries in her bag. She says she likes to have a few creature comforts. Lopez keeps a snack in her purse (usually a chocolate chip cookie ), as well as some of her beauty products. She prefers to keep lip gloss and mascara close by, in addition to her J.Lo beauty products .

Lopez also carries her “bling cup” if her bag is big enough. She tells Vanity Fair that someone gave her a bling cup for her birthday and now she has one made for every film shoot she’s on.

If you think there’s coffee or alcohol in her cup, you’re wrong. Lopez once shared that she puts water in the flashy cup. She says she drinks a cup of coffee in the morning and then water throughout the day. She went everywhere with her bling cup while she filming her 2019 film Hustlers .

“It’s just water in there,” she tells Vanity Fair. “Everybody’s like, ‘What do you have in that cup? You drink it all day long.’ I don’t know if they thought I had alcohol in there. No, it’s just water.”

Jennifer Lopez says Coach is ‘iconic’

Lopez’s Coach campaign is part of their Icons collection, which features the rogue, tabby, and bandit bags. “Coach is iconic. It’s a classic,” says Lopez during her E! interview. “I mean, every bag is crafted to last. They’re meant to be passed from generation to generation. They’re statement pieces. They really know what they’re doing when it comes to bags.”

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding tote bags

Lopez reportedly gave monogrammed tote bags to her wedding guests after she tied the knot with Ben Affleck last month. According to Page Six , the light brown bags had Lopez and Affleck’s initials printed on the bag in white letters.

In her OnTheJLo newsletter, Lopez wrote about her wedding day. Although there were some snags (she and a few other people got stomach bugs and the weather wouldn’t cooperate), she says it was the perfect day.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” says Lopez. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”

