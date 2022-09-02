ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County demands testimony from former Black Voices for Trump director

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

Fulton County i nvestigators are pursuing testimony from Harrison Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump who allegedly put an ex-Kanye West publicist in touch with a Georgia election worker.

Floyd's testimony is pertinent to the district attorney's inquiry of whether crimes were committed in Georgia following the 2020 election , investigators argued, citing a Reuters report about how Floyd put publicist Trevian Kutti in contact with election worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti allegedly threatened Freeman that she would be arrested if she didn't admit to committing voter fraud.

"Kutti made a lengthy telephone call to the witness on speakerphone so that he could join in the conversation with Freeman. During the telephone conversation, in the presence of the witness, Freeman was pressured to reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Freeman "had been publicly accused of committing election fraud by individuals associated with the Trump campaign," prosecutors said. The purpose of the meeting was for Kutti to offer her an "immunity deal," per court documents.


Floyd claimed he had been asked to set up the meeting and that he left his post in former President Donald Trump's campaign when the meeting took place, according to an interview with Reuters . He was adamant that Trump "never asked me to go" to Georgia, per the outlet. Freeman denied ever seeking immunity, and Kutti denied pressuring her, per the report.

During one of the Jan. 6 committee hearings over the summer, Freeman delivered emotional testimony recounting her experience after the election and the toll it took on her.


Floyd previously vied unsuccessfully to represent Georgia's 7th Congressional District.

Last year, in response to audio of a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation into whether criminal activity was committed in the Peach State during the fallout from the 2020 election. Trump stressed the need to "find" 11,780 votes during the call.

A special grand jury in the investigation was impaneled in May to help dole out subpoenas. So far, the inquiry has amassed testimony from key players in Trump's orbit, such as John Eastman , Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, and more. The inquiry recently scored court victories to secure testimony from Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) after the midterm elections and from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Willis estimates that the inquiry has acquired "about 60%" of the testimony sought. She has also left the door opening to subpoenaing Trump.

