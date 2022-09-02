(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. Quieter and sideways trading has been featured for two weeks. However, history shows the month of September can be rocky for the financial markets. Look for more volatility in the cryptos in the coming weeks. Bitcoin bulls can correctly point out a price downtrend on the daily chart has been negated. Stay tuned!

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO