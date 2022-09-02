Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Sept. 6 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. Quieter and sideways trading has been featured for two weeks. However, history shows the month of September can be rocky for the financial markets. Look for more volatility in the cryptos in the coming weeks. Bitcoin bulls can correctly point out a price downtrend on the daily chart has been negated. Stay tuned!
Australia creates a crypto-monitoring task force and looks to exclude cryptos from foreign currency taxes
Following a rise in the use of cryptocurrencies to facilitate criminal activity since the AFP made its first...
Ethereum Merge is a ‘generation-changing event’ - Valkyrie Investments
Kitco Crypto recently sat down for an interview with Bill Cannon, head of portfolio management for Valkyrie Investments,...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Ether price surges 8.19% as the Bellatrix hard fork goes live
According to Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, the Bellatrix hard fork "prepares the chain for the merge," which is...
