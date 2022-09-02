ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
#Linus Stocks#Comp#Needham#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Inc Lrb Nyse#A Needham Company
NYSE
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Economy
investing.com

3 Consumer Finance Stocks Downgraded by JPMorgan Today

A JPMorgan analyst made a series of moves in the firm’s research coverage of Consumer Finance. Overall, JPMorgan analysts have grown incrementally more cautious given the recent commentary from the Fed. The analyst argues the central bank is likely to require a “higher burden of proof” before easing its tightening approach.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inventory Management Strategy - Play Chess, Not Battlefield

Commerce is a game of strategy. As customers’ expectations continue to accelerate, inventory precision is imperative to reducing shopping cart abandonment, optimizing fulfillment, and ultimately delivering a winning customer experience. Like in a game of chess, you need a clear view of the board and an understanding of the rules to evaluate how to advance. If certain areas or pieces are obstructed from view, you're left incapable of calculating the smartest next move. And although you’re likely not in the business of selling rooks and knights, varying components of your inventory have their own unique rules related to allocation and order orchestration.
Fast Company

Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch

Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
GOBankingRates

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
pymnts

ADT Locks up $1.5B in Investments From State Farm, Google

Security company ADT has secured a total of $1.5 billion in investments from insurer State Farm and Google, the company announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). The bulk of that funding comes from a $1.2 billion equity investment from State Farm, which makes it a 15% owner of ADT, the company said in a news release.
investing.com

NextEra Energy the 'Biggest Winner' From the Inflation Reduction Act - BofA

A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a note Tuesday, increasing the price target to $99 per share from $94. In a wide-ranging note, the analyst said they expect NEE to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, "which brings faster wind, storage, and battery storage growth for the next 10+ years."
investing.com

A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks

We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com

Sweetness Coming Back in Sugar Stocks: 3 Counters to Keep on Radar!

Today, sugar stocks remained under the spotlight as investors flee to buy shares of sugar companies. The sector itself is going through a lot of turmoil which was amplified after the government’s recent measures to curb sugar exports. However, now it is rumored that the government might ease the export restrictions a bit and allow exporters to ship at least 5 million tonnes of sugar ahead of the sugar season.
