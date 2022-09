Join Dr. Gitig on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM. Photo Credit: St. John's Riverside Hospital

St. John’s Riverside Hospital is hosting a webinar with one of their leading Cardiologists, Alon Gitig, MD. Dr. Gitig will be discussing the latest findings to control your cholesterol and high blood pressure, as well as critical steps to take for overall essential heart health.

RSVP here for the upcoming webinar: Listen To Your Heart | Webinar (jotform.com).