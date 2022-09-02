ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopSugar

The Amazon Labor Day Weekend Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Celebrating Labor Day weekend and summer's end doesn't always come in the form of BBQs and lake getaways. In many cases, it can translate to online shopping for a good discount. (Or maybe a bit of both.) As we expected, there are a ton of Labor Day weekend deals going on, and shopping on Amazon is almost never a disappointment.
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
MarketRealist

Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out

Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
BHG

The 25 Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Labor Day might be right around the corner, but you don't have to wait in order to snatch up some really great deals. If you're looking to refresh your home, invest in new kitchenware, or replenish your towel sets, then you can be sure to score big with these early Labor Day deals at Amazon.
Mashed

Is Costco Open On Labor Day 2022?

Ah, Labor Day. Three glorious days to squeeze in one last barbeque or a final lazy day by the lake. It also means one last weekend to tie up back-to-school shopping. And, of course, Labor Day has become a day to snag some of the year's best Labor Day deals and freebies. According to CNBC, some U.S. shoppers are planning to pull back on spending in the next three to six months, so it would seem there's never been a better time to hit the sales. That usually means grabbing the cute summer clothing items you didn't want to splurge on at full price or stocking up on kids' uniforms and notebooks and binders.
laptopmag.com

HP Labor Day weekend sale 2022 — save up to 75% sitewide

HP's Labor Day weekend sale nets you up to 75% in savings, plus an extra 10% off at checkout. This is good news if you're picking up back to school college essentials or refreshing your gadgets for the fall. So before embarking on your Labor Day weekend getaway, here's something...
Glamour

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
pymnts

Bike.com Looks to Make Non-Car Commuting Seamless, Fast and Fun

Gasoline prices may have come down from peak levels set earlier this summer, but the case for converting to an electric or pedal-assisted bicycle is still a compelling and financially viable option that continues to enjoy outsized growth. In the six months since Dallas-based eBike maker Denago and its D2C...
pymnts

Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z

Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
102.5 The Bone

Labor Day 2022: What is open, closed on Monday?

While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off. Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day. Retail stores: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours. Grocery stores: Most will be open. Some...
FOXBusiness

Labor Day 2022: These retailers are open, closed for the federal holiday

Labor Day is right around the corner. Although Monday is a federal holiday, many major retailers will open their doors just like any other weekday. However, some businesses will be observing the day which is held on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement.
pymnts

pymnts

