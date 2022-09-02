Read full article on original website
First-ever San Antonio music festival will gather country, rock, and Latin music fans
San Antonio will soon be home to a new music festival. ZOOFEST will kick off on Saturday, October 22 and bring headliners like The Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla, and Finding Friday,. The concert will benefit the San Antonio Zoo. ZOOFEST 2022 will take place at the Sunken Garden theater.
'End of an era': Alamo Plaza businesses close to make way for new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO — A chapter in San Antonio’s history is officially closed. Several businesses in Alamo Plaza shut their doors for the final time on Monday to make way for something new. It's a 20-year ride coming to a halt. “It is sad. It's nostalgic, it's the end...
Artists, artisans feeling the inflation pinch
SAN ANTONIO - The Labor Day artisan show is still happening at the river walk on Monday. More than 40 local artisans selling their handcrafted products. But many of them have taken a huge hit this year due to record-high inflation. Everybody feeling a pinch in the pocketbook right now...
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party
SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
River businesses slowed on holiday weekend
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX- Typically, New Braunfels is loaded with families and tourists, but many local businesses were expecting the holiday weekend to be busier than it's turned out to be. "Last year it was a better year, all the way around," says General Manager of Rockin' R, Shane Wolff. The...
Local elementary school welcomes back students and staff with therapy dogs
SAN ANTONIO – A local elementary school is finding a new comforting way to welcome back kids and staff to the new school year. Promesa Academy welcomed therapy dogs this year to provide emotional support to the school. The school said they decided to bring therapy dogs to the...
Rain chances remain elevated through Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO - .92" of rain recorded Saturday at SAT. Areas on the north/west sides of SA saw 1-3 inches of rainfall. Much lesser totals on the east side of SA where only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell. Throughout our area, areas that saw a heavy downpour picked up on 1-3 inches, while many areas also saw less than half an inch of rain.
Partly to mostly sunny skies, with rain chances diminishing
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of a few late afternoon/evening showers/storms. This activity will be very hit & miss. Most stay dry. Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Highs again in the lower 90s. A stray late afternoon/evening shower is...
University Health says phone lines are currently down
SAN ANTONIO - University Health announced Sunday that their phone lines are currently down, and not working. "We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" the hospital said on twitter. An updated will be provided when the...
UTSA falls to Houston in triple overtime
SAN ANTONIO - Over 36,000 screaming fans showed up at the Alamodome Saturday and they got their money's worth. UTSA and Houston went down to the wire, and then some in a triple overtime thriller. The fans drew the praise of the national tv broadcast who continuously referred to the...
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Uvalde's Franklin game-winning TD catch. NOMINEE #2: Taft's Porter TD catch. NOMINEE #3: Marshall's Conway deflection TD...
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns
A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared.
Two men shot after altercation led to shooting at Southside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A night of fun turned out to be a night of terror when a shooting took place at a Southside bar Saturday night. Police were dispatched to 8902 S. Presa Street at the Thirsty’s SA bar at around 11:39 p.m. Saturday. According to officials, there...
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
Main lanes of Loop 1604 at 181 reopen after fatal accident that killed a motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – We are getting new details about a fatal crash that shut down traffic for hours in Southeast Bexar County. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday along South Loop 1604 at U.S. Highway 181. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said the crash happened between a truck...
