San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Artists, artisans feeling the inflation pinch

SAN ANTONIO - The Labor Day artisan show is still happening at the river walk on Monday. More than 40 local artisans selling their handcrafted products. But many of them have taken a huge hit this year due to record-high inflation. Everybody feeling a pinch in the pocketbook right now...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party

SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

River businesses slowed on holiday weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX- Typically, New Braunfels is loaded with families and tourists, but many local businesses were expecting the holiday weekend to be busier than it's turned out to be. "Last year it was a better year, all the way around," says General Manager of Rockin' R, Shane Wolff. The...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rain chances remain elevated through Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - .92" of rain recorded Saturday at SAT. Areas on the north/west sides of SA saw 1-3 inches of rainfall. Much lesser totals on the east side of SA where only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell. Throughout our area, areas that saw a heavy downpour picked up on 1-3 inches, while many areas also saw less than half an inch of rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Partly to mostly sunny skies, with rain chances diminishing

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of a few late afternoon/evening showers/storms. This activity will be very hit & miss. Most stay dry. Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Highs again in the lower 90s. A stray late afternoon/evening shower is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

University Health says phone lines are currently down

SAN ANTONIO - University Health announced Sunday that their phone lines are currently down, and not working. "We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" the hospital said on twitter. An updated will be provided when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA falls to Houston in triple overtime

SAN ANTONIO - Over 36,000 screaming fans showed up at the Alamodome Saturday and they got their money's worth. UTSA and Houston went down to the wire, and then some in a triple overtime thriller. The fans drew the praise of the national tv broadcast who continuously referred to the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Uvalde's Franklin game-winning TD catch. NOMINEE #2: Taft's Porter TD catch. NOMINEE #3: Marshall's Conway deflection TD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns

A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared.
CIBOLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
CANYON, TX

