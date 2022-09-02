Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama: 'I Will Never Turn My Back on You'
Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend. In the 22-minute clip -- which has since been made private, though the audio of...
Complex
Britney Spears’ Son Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Mom’s Wedding
Jayden Federline, the 15-year-old son of Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline, is opening up about where he stands with his mother. In an upcoming British ITV documentary, which has been previewed by The Daily Mail, Jayden explained why he didn’t attend Britney’s wedding in June. We initially...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
Meanwhile, during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia shared, "This journey's working for me" Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey headed to Mexico for Fantasy Suite week. Before their dates, the Bachelorettes looked back on what went down during this week on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. (Reminder: Clayton told all three finalists he loved them and slept with all of them — and then told all of the women about that.) "I have been dreading this week because of what happened with...
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Personal Film Yet is About His Late Father During His Parkinson's Decline
Robert Downey Jr.'s public persona as a quick-witted, self-effacing Hollywood ringmaster means he almost always has control over what happens in front of the camera. But in Sr., the documentary he debuted at the Telluride Film Festival Friday, the Iron Man star turned the camera on his relationship with his father during his decline with Parkinson's Disease — revealing a far more vulnerable portrait of one of the most famous stars in the world.
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with...
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’
A star of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' spoke out against being 'driven apart' on Instagram and called for family unity.
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
Chris Rock Bluntly Addressed Will Smith's Apology Video During His Stand-Up Act
Chris Rock bluntly referenced Will Smith's apology for the slap during a recent comedy show.
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep
The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Washington Examiner
Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife
For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Walks Hand in Hand with Model Sydney Ness in New York City
Earlier this year, Austin was nominated for an ACM Award for his work as a producer in the "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video Taylor Swift's brother Austin may have found his match. The actor and producer, 30, was spotted holding hands with fashion model Sydney Ness while walking together in New York City on Thursday. In the photos, the Cover Versions star wore a casual white button-down with black jeans and brown shoes. Sydney, who is signed to both Natural Models and Ford Models, sported a black...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack and Baby Girl Isabella: 'Summer of Love'
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving fans a rare look at her summer with her little ones. Earlier this week, the model shared two new posts on Instagram each featuring small glimpses at her two kids, daughter Isabella James, 7 months, and son Jack Oscar, 5, who she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.
‘Did Will Smith hurt me? He played Ali!’ – Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle live
‘This is going to be one of the most legendary nights in comedy history!” raves the compere. But we’ll be the judges of that. You’ve got to pick through much myth-making to get to the meat of this rare Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle double whammy. But maybe the hype is justified. These are arguably the two greatest US standups of their generation, and both are hot-topical too, if not always for lovely reasons. Rock got walloped at the Oscars live on TV; Chappelle’s routines about trans people prompted a hundreds-strong staff walkout at Netflix. With background noise that loud, and the claims of their numerous hype men ringing in our ears, can the pair’s comedy possibly make itself heard?
Drew Scott & His Newborn Son Parker Have ‘Front Row Seats’ to The Most Precious Show We’ve Ever Seen
You’re not ready for this immensely adorable photo featuring Linda Phan and her and Drew Scott‘s son Parker. If you needed any more proof that they’re one of the cutest little families, then here it is: On Aug 25, Scott posted a snapshot of his, Phan, and their newborn son’s latest at-home adventure, and this one’s a bit more musical than the rest! Scott posted the photo with the caption, “Front row seats to this show!! Parker‘s got connections☺️👶🏼🎸.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) In the precious photo, we see Phan in her sleepy...
