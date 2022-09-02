Read full article on original website
45-year-old ID’d as bystander fatally shot during argument inside Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a morning shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub. Birmingham police identified the victim as Michael David Lyle. He was 45 and lived in Blount County. Police said they believe Lyle was an innocent bystander when an argument inside the...
23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday
The bloodshed in Birmingham continued Monday night when a woman was shot dead during an altercation on the city’s southwest side. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...
1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
One person is dead and another injured after a morning shooting at a nightclub on Bimingham’s Southside. Police were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to The Quest at 416 24th Street South on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Monica Law said when officers arrived, they found two adult...
50-year-old man killed in predawn hit-and-run in Center Point area
An investigation is underway after a man was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in the Center Point area. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle N. W. on a report of a body in the roadway. Lt. Joni Money...
2 dead, 1 wounded as more than 25 shots fired in Birmingham’s Elyton Village
Two people were killed, and one other injured when someone unleashed at least two dozen bullets on Birmingham’s west side Saturday. The deadly shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday evening and 102nd so far this year. Sgt. Monica Law said officers were...
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
Shots fired during domestic dispute outside Vestavia Hills movie theater
One person is in custody after shots were fired outside a Vestavia Hills movie theater early Monday. Police were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the area of the AMC theater on Kentucky Avenue on a call of shots fired, said Capt. Shane Ware. Officers quickly arrived on scene and took...
Police searching for 51-year-old Birmingham man who disappeared 2 days ago
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Birmingham man who has been missing for two days. Willie Mark Johnson, 51, suffers from health conditions that affect his judgment and behavior, police said. Johnson was last seen Thursday when he left his home and went to work...
Birmingham mayor calls for gang truce after 5 killed in violent start to weekend
Five people have been shot to the death in just over 24 hours in Birmingham, and the city’s mayor on Sunday said at least some of the killings are gang related. Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday called for a truce. He named five gangs. “In less than 24 hours...
As Birmingham’s homicide total reaches tragic high, police chief weighs in on causes and solutions
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, a former homicide investigator and captain of the violence-plagued West Precinct, took the lead of the department this summer as the number of fatal shootings in the Magic City spiked. Between Friday evening and Monday night alone, seven people died in Birmingham homicides. So far...
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
Alabama argues Alan Miller, set for Sept. 22 execution for 3 murders, ‘slept on his rights’
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller are asking the state to explain more about the process of allowing death row inmates to change their method of execution in 2018 during a hearing next week, even as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Miller “slept on his rights” by not filing a lawsuit sooner.
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
As homicides escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com launch joint series on gun violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Alabama shipping water, supplies to Jackson, still under orders to boil tap
A Birmingham church last week shipped about 20,000 bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi to help residents there who had no running water. Running water has been restored, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, but the water is still unsafe to drink and residents are under an order to boil water before drinking.
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1
Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
