Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Vermont Route 313 in Arlingotn
ARLINGTON — A 43-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Arlington yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 313, near the intersection of Covered Bridge Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Shaun Parker, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was traveling east...
amherstbulletin.com
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
NORTHAMPTON — Barbara Marean resigned as deputy superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction onAug. 25, one day after the Gazette reported that her name appeared in a Southampton police report involving a suspicious vehicle at the home of another jail employee earlier this month. Sheriff...
WNYT
Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing
TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
Police Release Age-Progressed Sketches of Suspect in 18-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman’s 1982 Disappearance
More than four years ago, Massachusetts woman Lynn Burdick, 18, went missing while working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store in the town of Florida. State police believe the unidentified suspect of a nearby, failed abduction might have something to do with it. Now they are releasing age-progressed sketches of that man.
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified
The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
WNYT
Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest
A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
newportdispatch.com
Two seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Pownal yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on US Route 7, near Burrington Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Tonnie Sauca Sr., of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while...
WNYT
Erratic driving leads to ghost gun arrest
The Berkshire County district attorney’s office is seeking to take away bail from a man police say was caught early Friday with a ghost gun. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Pittsfield police pulled Luke Yeborh over for swerving at about three-thirty in the morning. They...
westernmassnews.com
Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico. A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
WNYT
Washington County paving to cause delays
Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
TRAFFIC: Rt. 116 closed in Deerfield after motor vehicle accident
After a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield, a section of route 116 is closed between routes 5 and 10, including Sugarloaf Street.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires.
