Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer After Her Physician Dismissed Her Lump as “Probably Nothing”
Sophie Jackson, 26, might not be here today if she had listened to her doctor. She noticed a large lump on her right breast, so she decided to have it checked out by her general physician. But the provider told her it was likely due to her menstrual cycle and that they would have to wait another four weeks to see if anything had changed before they could do anything.
7-year-old boy with congenital heart defect denied lifesaving medical device by insurance company
A Tennessee family is hoping their fight to get a lifesaving medical device for their son highlights the need for doctors — and not insurance companies — to make crucial health care decisions. The boy, 7-year-old Decker Sharp, is smart, athletic, funny and gives the best hugs, his...
Expert in regenerative medicine, Dr. Tucker announces her focus on Providing Ligament Treatments.
The office of Dr. Tucker PRP and Prolotherapy, a specialist in Regenerative Medicine, is pleased to announce its focus on the treatments of ligaments. The doctor who personally experienced dramatic results with PRP and Prolotherapy seeks to help all having joint issues eliminate pain and increase function using PRP and Prolotherapy.
Drink tea to live longer
Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
A Bright Point of Life in a Busy Oncology Clinic
Kendra MacDonald is the nurse navigator for the Oncology Clinic at Markham Stouffville Hospital — Oak Valley Health in Markham, Ontario. When she started in the newly created role, there wasn’t a clear job description. She knew her job was to complete telephone assessments and triage as necessary, but it has since become so much more than that.
Every Lung Cancer Patient Should Ask About Biomarkers
- Despite advances in diagnosis and treatment, lung cancer remains a leading cause of death for Black men and women. In the United States, estimates suggest that more than 73,000 Black individuals will die from lung cancer in the next year alone. While there are many new treatments for lung...
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gynecologists encourage women to receive regular gynecologic cancer screenings. Each year in the United States, nearly 90,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancers, and over 29,000 die from them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You should start having pap smears at the...
Right Heart Catheterization—To Do or Not To Do? Introducing a New Diagnostic Algorithm for Pulmonary Hypertension
The work up for pulmonary hypertension (PH) is exhaustive, expensive, and time consuming.1, 2 One look at the diagnostic algorithm and all that it entails can discourage even the most motivated clinician and creates an unreasonable burden on patients to undergo tests, many of which are of questionable necessity. It is difficult for people of limited means to coordinate work schedules and arrange finances to undergo the series of tests, thereby contributing to delayed diagnosis and worsened outcomes.3 In addition, there are certain nuances to interpretations of the current recommended diagnostic tests that adds to the complexity. Ventilation/perfusion scan, used to identify Group 4, thromboembolic PH, can be difficult to interpret and is not available at smaller hospitals. In fact, over the past 2 years hospitals with capacity could not perform the ventilation component due to concerns regarding transmission of COVID‐19.4 Computed tomography of the chest requires expertise in looking at the peripheral vascular tree, the right ventricle, and potential congenital abnormalities. Even the “gold standard” right heart catheterization (RHC) has idiosyncrasies stemming from reliance on computer‐generated averages and not end‐expiratory measures.5 Physicians' understanding of when to conduct and how to interpret reversibility testing, a fluid challenge, or exercise testing is lacking. Finally, when PH guidelines are written, as with all medical guidelines we take great pride as a group of experts to ensure that anything we support or endorse meets as high a level of evidence as possible: evidence‐based medicine (most typically a double‐blind randomized controlled trial). This high bar is expected but may not be appropriate for a rare disease.
We Could Cut Cancer Deaths in Half Starting Tomorrow
According to a new study published in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, an eye-opening 44% of cancer deaths are actually preventable. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in America; last year 696,962 Americans died from heart disease, and 602,350 died from cancer. The worldwide figures follow a similar pattern — there were roughly 10 million cancer deaths across the world in 2019, and 23 million cases in total, which indicated a “substantial” increase in global cancer burden.
Addressing Health Concerns, Increasing Exercise Can Help Patients Prepare for Kidney Cancer Surgery
Preparing for kidney cancer surgery encapsulates a full-body approach, which can help improve outcomes after the procedure. A urologic oncologist advises patients to address health concerns and potentially get a second opinion before undergoing surgery for kidney cancer, both of which may improve outcomes in the long run. Finding the...
What Are the Symptoms of Dyssynergic Constipation?
Constipation is when you don’t poop as often as usual or strain when you do. It can be caused by a number of things such as a diet without enough fiber or certain medications, but it can also result from disruptions to your everyday routine. About half of people...
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
