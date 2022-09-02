ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Scrubs Magazine

Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer After Her Physician Dismissed Her Lump as “Probably Nothing”

Sophie Jackson, 26, might not be here today if she had listened to her doctor. She noticed a large lump on her right breast, so she decided to have it checked out by her general physician. But the provider told her it was likely due to her menstrual cycle and that they would have to wait another four weeks to see if anything had changed before they could do anything.
CANCER
newfoodmagazine.com

Drink tea to live longer

Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline

A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
HEALTH
curetoday.com

A Bright Point of Life in a Busy Oncology Clinic

Kendra MacDonald is the nurse navigator for the Oncology Clinic at Markham Stouffville Hospital — Oak Valley Health in Markham, Ontario. When she started in the newly created role, there wasn’t a clear job description. She knew her job was to complete telephone assessments and triage as necessary, but it has since become so much more than that.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyTexasDaily

Every Lung Cancer Patient Should Ask About Biomarkers

- Despite advances in diagnosis and treatment, lung cancer remains a leading cause of death for Black men and women. In the United States, estimates suggest that more than 73,000 Black individuals will die from lung cancer in the next year alone. While there are many new treatments for lung...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
CANCER
msn.com

Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gynecologists encourage women to receive regular gynecologic cancer screenings. Each year in the United States, nearly 90,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancers, and over 29,000 die from them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You should start having pap smears at the...
CANCER
ahajournals.org

Right Heart Catheterization—To Do or Not To Do? Introducing a New Diagnostic Algorithm for Pulmonary Hypertension

The work up for pulmonary hypertension (PH) is exhaustive, expensive, and time consuming.1, 2 One look at the diagnostic algorithm and all that it entails can discourage even the most motivated clinician and creates an unreasonable burden on patients to undergo tests, many of which are of questionable necessity. It is difficult for people of limited means to coordinate work schedules and arrange finances to undergo the series of tests, thereby contributing to delayed diagnosis and worsened outcomes.3 In addition, there are certain nuances to interpretations of the current recommended diagnostic tests that adds to the complexity. Ventilation/perfusion scan, used to identify Group 4, thromboembolic PH, can be difficult to interpret and is not available at smaller hospitals. In fact, over the past 2 years hospitals with capacity could not perform the ventilation component due to concerns regarding transmission of COVID‐19.4 Computed tomography of the chest requires expertise in looking at the peripheral vascular tree, the right ventricle, and potential congenital abnormalities. Even the “gold standard” right heart catheterization (RHC) has idiosyncrasies stemming from reliance on computer‐generated averages and not end‐expiratory measures.5 Physicians' understanding of when to conduct and how to interpret reversibility testing, a fluid challenge, or exercise testing is lacking. Finally, when PH guidelines are written, as with all medical guidelines we take great pride as a group of experts to ensure that anything we support or endorse meets as high a level of evidence as possible: evidence‐based medicine (most typically a double‐blind randomized controlled trial). This high bar is expected but may not be appropriate for a rare disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

We Could Cut Cancer Deaths in Half Starting Tomorrow

According to a new study published in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, an eye-opening 44% of cancer deaths are actually preventable. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in America; last year 696,962 Americans died from heart disease, and 602,350 died from cancer. The worldwide figures follow a similar pattern — there were roughly 10 million cancer deaths across the world in 2019, and 23 million cases in total, which indicated a “substantial” increase in global cancer burden.
CANCER
Healthline

What Are the Symptoms of Dyssynergic Constipation?

Constipation is when you don’t poop as often as usual or strain when you do. It can be caused by a number of things such as a diet without enough fiber or certain medications, but it can also result from disruptions to your everyday routine. About half of people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis

An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
CANCER

