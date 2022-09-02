The work up for pulmonary hypertension (PH) is exhaustive, expensive, and time consuming.1, 2 One look at the diagnostic algorithm and all that it entails can discourage even the most motivated clinician and creates an unreasonable burden on patients to undergo tests, many of which are of questionable necessity. It is difficult for people of limited means to coordinate work schedules and arrange finances to undergo the series of tests, thereby contributing to delayed diagnosis and worsened outcomes.3 In addition, there are certain nuances to interpretations of the current recommended diagnostic tests that adds to the complexity. Ventilation/perfusion scan, used to identify Group 4, thromboembolic PH, can be difficult to interpret and is not available at smaller hospitals. In fact, over the past 2 years hospitals with capacity could not perform the ventilation component due to concerns regarding transmission of COVID‐19.4 Computed tomography of the chest requires expertise in looking at the peripheral vascular tree, the right ventricle, and potential congenital abnormalities. Even the “gold standard” right heart catheterization (RHC) has idiosyncrasies stemming from reliance on computer‐generated averages and not end‐expiratory measures.5 Physicians' understanding of when to conduct and how to interpret reversibility testing, a fluid challenge, or exercise testing is lacking. Finally, when PH guidelines are written, as with all medical guidelines we take great pride as a group of experts to ensure that anything we support or endorse meets as high a level of evidence as possible: evidence‐based medicine (most typically a double‐blind randomized controlled trial). This high bar is expected but may not be appropriate for a rare disease.

