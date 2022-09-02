Read full article on original website
Gerardo Lara
3d ago
poor little girl & her family but that's the case of "wrong place, at da wrong time"
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river. Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office offers Alternative Incarceration Program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A program to help prison inmates take part in productive activities is in full effect. The Alternative Incarceration Program is a project spearheaded by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. It allows inmates to work for services that will give them credit hours for their sentences.
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
kttn.com
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
fox29.com
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo installing fiber optic lines; could create travel troubles on the road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The installation of fiber optic lines could create some travel troubles for those who live in District Five. According to the Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, the City of Laredo is installing fiber lines around town. Gutierrez says other areas have this type of equipment and pretty soon...
kgns.tv
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott to receive Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday. The governor is expected to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by Texas Broadband now. Abbott will meet with local business leaders and is expected to highlight the work being...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon. The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue. The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side. It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
kgns.tv
Scan receives funding for Mental Health Expansion Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Webb County residents will get some much-needed behavioral care through SCAN’s Frontera HIV and Mental Health Expansion Project. The project will receive 1.9 million dollars over the next four years from the substance abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funding will support...
kgns.tv
Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
kgns.tv
Laredo Cultural District to hold jazz concert in the garden
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you are in the mood for some good old fashion jazz music, then Tuesday night is your night!. Jazz in the Garden is hosting the Blue Note Fussion Band, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band. The event is free and open to the public at gets...
kgns.tv
Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains moist, a wind shift boundary aloft is helping to produce the rising air for scattered tall rain clouds to form. The upper level wind shift boundary will begin to exit our area after Tuesday, allowing drier air to filter in from the north on Wednesday. This will allow for more sunshine and higher temperatures Wednesday, and continuing through the weekend.
kgns.tv
Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center wants to make parents and soon-to-be parents aware of services available to them. Parents in need of supplies are encouraged to stop at the center for anything from formula to car seats. Women can get a pregnancy test, parenting classes, as...
kgns.tv
More construction and closures coming to Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More projects are coming to the Mines Road area which could lead to an even higher volume of traffic in the area. Councilmember for District 7 Vanessa Perez says while Mines Road is managed by TxDOT, she does the most she can to help her constituents.
Comments / 2