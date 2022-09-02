ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Comments / 2

Gerardo Lara
3d ago

poor little girl & her family but that's the case of "wrong place, at da wrong time"

Reply(1)
4
 

kgns.tv

Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river. Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants...
LAREDO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
LAREDO, TX
kttn.com

Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv

Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott to receive Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday. The governor is expected to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by Texas Broadband now. Abbott will meet with local business leaders and is expected to highlight the work being...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon. The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue. The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side. It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Scan receives funding for Mental Health Expansion Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Webb County residents will get some much-needed behavioral care through SCAN’s Frontera HIV and Mental Health Expansion Project. The project will receive 1.9 million dollars over the next four years from the substance abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funding will support...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Cultural District to hold jazz concert in the garden

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you are in the mood for some good old fashion jazz music, then Tuesday night is your night!. Jazz in the Garden is hosting the Blue Note Fussion Band, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band. The event is free and open to the public at gets...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains moist, a wind shift boundary aloft is helping to produce the rising air for scattered tall rain clouds to form. The upper level wind shift boundary will begin to exit our area after Tuesday, allowing drier air to filter in from the north on Wednesday. This will allow for more sunshine and higher temperatures Wednesday, and continuing through the weekend.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center wants to make parents and soon-to-be parents aware of services available to them. Parents in need of supplies are encouraged to stop at the center for anything from formula to car seats. Women can get a pregnancy test, parenting classes, as...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

More construction and closures coming to Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More projects are coming to the Mines Road area which could lead to an even higher volume of traffic in the area. Councilmember for District 7 Vanessa Perez says while Mines Road is managed by TxDOT, she does the most she can to help her constituents.
LAREDO, TX

