Girls Inc. of Carpinteria sends 12 local girls on a five-day Washington D.C. trip

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria sent 12 local girls off to a five-day Washington D.C. trip as a part of its Eureka! program, focusing on college and career, museums and monuments, and Capitol Hill.

Organizers said that some of the trip's highlights included meeting with Congressman Salud Carbajal to advocate for issues that are important to the girls, including climate change and LGBTQ+ rights.

The 12 girls, who just entered their senior year in high school, toured the Girlhood Exhibit at the Museum of American History, the Holocaust Museum, Museum of African American History, Museum of Natural History and the United States Botanical Gardens, according to Girls Inc.

In addition, the program took the local teenagers to Georgetown and George Washington University, Capitol Hill, the Library of Congress, and a moonlit trolley ride through historical monuments.

"This trip was so impactful for me because it taught me the importance of advocacy and having our voices heard on issues we need to change for the better," said Eureka! member Viviana M.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Girls Inc. said it launched the Eureka! program in 2012 to provide leadership and education enhancement opportunities for girls beginning in the summer before their eighth-grade year, and lasting five years providing mentorship and college and career preparation throughout the high school years.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka! Program, you can call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org .

