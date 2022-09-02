ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria sends 12 local girls on a five-day Washington D.C. trip

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LA2Rv_0hg5R6Nq00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria sent 12 local girls off to a five-day Washington D.C. trip as a part of its Eureka! program, focusing on college and career, museums and monuments, and Capitol Hill.

Organizers said that some of the trip's highlights included meeting with Congressman Salud Carbajal to advocate for issues that are important to the girls, including climate change and LGBTQ+ rights.

The 12 girls, who just entered their senior year in high school, toured the Girlhood Exhibit at the Museum of American History, the Holocaust Museum, Museum of African American History, Museum of Natural History and the United States Botanical Gardens, according to Girls Inc.

In addition, the program took the local teenagers to Georgetown and George Washington University, Capitol Hill, the Library of Congress, and a moonlit trolley ride through historical monuments.

"This trip was so impactful for me because it taught me the importance of advocacy and having our voices heard on issues we need to change for the better," said Eureka! member Viviana M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11L3ef_0hg5R6Nq00
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Girls Inc. said it launched the Eureka! program in 2012 to provide leadership and education enhancement opportunities for girls beginning in the summer before their eighth-grade year, and lasting five years providing mentorship and college and career preparation throughout the high school years.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka! Program, you can call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org .

The post Girls Inc. of Carpinteria sends 12 local girls on a five-day Washington D.C. trip appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Local elementary school creates calming room for students in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A local elementary school in Santa Ynez has built a new calming room for students.  It’s called The Well. The space was transformed to be a zen-like space for students who are feeling overwhelmed. It’s meant to help them “reset” in a safe, tranquil space with the support of Vice Principal The post Local elementary school creates calming room for students in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency

OXNARD, Calif.-Family and friends of an Oxnard mother convicted of killing her Olympic bronze medalist husband are trying to help her appeal for clemency. They believe Jane Laut was a battered woman who acted in self defense. They created a Team Jane Facebook page. They are collecting letters and emails to send to the governor. The post Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

ShelterBox USA advances to Phase 2 in its efforts to help Ukraine ahead of winter season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shelterbox is advancing its efforts to help those struggling in Ukraine.  It’s still several months until winter season.  But crews at ShelterBox in Santa Barbara have begun phase two by sending a new set of supplies as temperatures drop.  “We are providing from within Ukraine everything from mattresses For people who The post ShelterBox USA advances to Phase 2 in its efforts to help Ukraine ahead of winter season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Society
Carpinteria, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
City
Eureka, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into litigation with UC Santa Barbara for alleged violation of its 2010 Long Range Development Plan that requires the university to build more housing to keep up with the expanding student population, an action that the board does not "take lightly." The post Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salud Carbajal
Person
George Washington
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Public Library partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to provide business classes for childcare providers

Childcare providers now have the ability to take business classes for free, thanks to a partnership between the Santa Barbara Public Library and Women’s Economic Ventures. The post Santa Barbara Public Library partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to provide business classes for childcare providers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Hill#The Holocaust Museum#Museum Of Natural History#The Library Of Congress#Carpinteria Girls Inc
News Channel 3-12

The Rhythmic Arts Project will celebrate its 25th anniversary with benefit concert at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Rhythmic Arts Project will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a benefit show at the Lobero Threatre on Saturday, Sept. 24. Organizers said a "goldmine of musicians" will be appearing. The nonprofit's founder Eddie Tuduri is calling it TRAP's Final Big Show at the Lobero. “This is the last big one. Maybe The post The Rhythmic Arts Project will celebrate its 25th anniversary with benefit concert at the Lobero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
News Channel 3-12

Autism therapy provider helps kids on the spectrum transition back to school

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The transition back to school after a long summer vacation can be a stressful one, especially for students on the autism spectrum and their families. An autism therapy provider in Santa Barbara is finding simple ways to support kids on the spectrum in their transition back to school. It’s called 360 Behavioral The post Autism therapy provider helps kids on the spectrum transition back to school appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy