COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus Community Hospital professional is moving up. CCH recently announced Kristin Rasmussen as the new Occupational Health Services coordinator. Rasmussen has worked in the hospital since 2016 and has extensive knowledge of the department, according to hospital officials. She has served in a leadership role over the last several years while working on-site at Behlen Manufacturing.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO