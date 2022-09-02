ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Community Hospital hip fracture care among nation’s best

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Community Hospital is among an elite 36 percent of hospitals nationwide to earn an award from the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals list. Of the more than 6,000 adult hospitals in the U.S., fewer than 2,200 qualified for an award. The award was...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Madison County, NE
Government
County
Madison County, NE
City
Elkhorn, NE
City
Madison, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
kscj.com

ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One arrested after weekend shooting in Allen, Nebraska

ALLEN, Neb. — A man is in jail after a shooting in the small community of Allen, Nebraska over the weekend. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Allen Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3rd, after a female had stated a pickup hauling a trailer had driven past her house, firing a single shot toward her and her child before driving away.
ALLEN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rasmussen promoted to Occupational Health Services coordinator at CCH

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus Community Hospital professional is moving up. CCH recently announced Kristin Rasmussen as the new Occupational Health Services coordinator. Rasmussen has worked in the hospital since 2016 and has extensive knowledge of the department, according to hospital officials. She has served in a leadership role over the last several years while working on-site at Behlen Manufacturing.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

P2T students compete at International Health Occupations Competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program in West Point participated in a conference this summer with others from across the world that focused on occupations in the healthcare industry. Ten of 13 of P2T’s Health Science students who qualified at...
WEST POINT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CPD: Columbus woman stabbed early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Police Department responded to a stabbing report early Tuesday morning. The CPD said that responded to the area of 7th St. and 30 Ave. around 5:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they had contact with a 38-year-old female who had been stabbed in the...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Holt County man sentenced to prison for crop insurance fraud

HOLT COUNTY, Neb. — A Nebraska man will spend about four weeks in prison for federal crop insurance fraud. 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to 16 weekends of "intermittent confinement," as well as four years of probation for "making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance" in Federal Court in Lincoln.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday. Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center....
LINCOLN, NE

