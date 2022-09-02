Read full article on original website
Related
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Community Hospital hip fracture care among nation’s best
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Community Hospital is among an elite 36 percent of hospitals nationwide to earn an award from the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals list. Of the more than 6,000 adult hospitals in the U.S., fewer than 2,200 qualified for an award. The award was...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING
AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
siouxlandnews.com
One arrested after weekend shooting in Allen, Nebraska
ALLEN, Neb. — A man is in jail after a shooting in the small community of Allen, Nebraska over the weekend. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Allen Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3rd, after a female had stated a pickup hauling a trailer had driven past her house, firing a single shot toward her and her child before driving away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped for suspended license, arrested for alleged meth possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop led to a meth arrest in northeast Nebraska on Sunday. At approximately 8:19 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the. 1000 block of Omaha Avenue. The officer reportedly recognized the driver as Raquel L. Wright, 36, of...
News Channel Nebraska
Rasmussen promoted to Occupational Health Services coordinator at CCH
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus Community Hospital professional is moving up. CCH recently announced Kristin Rasmussen as the new Occupational Health Services coordinator. Rasmussen has worked in the hospital since 2016 and has extensive knowledge of the department, according to hospital officials. She has served in a leadership role over the last several years while working on-site at Behlen Manufacturing.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove farmer sentenced to probation for false federal insurance statements
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farmer was sentenced in federal court Friday for profiting off of incorrect information related to federal crop insurance. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to four years' probation for making false statements. Russell said Nelson's...
News Channel Nebraska
P2T students compete at International Health Occupations Competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program in West Point participated in a conference this summer with others from across the world that focused on occupations in the healthcare industry. Ten of 13 of P2T’s Health Science students who qualified at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Tiny of village of Uehling celebrates Labor Day with fireworks, family festivities
UEHLING, Neb. -- A tiny village in northeast Nebraska held the largest Labor Day weekend fireworks display in the state. In the village of Uehling, population 230, families gathered at dusk for activities, drinks and a massive pyrotechnic show. It was all part of the community's triannual Labor Day celebration,...
News Channel Nebraska
CPD: Columbus woman stabbed early Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Police Department responded to a stabbing report early Tuesday morning. The CPD said that responded to the area of 7th St. and 30 Ave. around 5:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they had contact with a 38-year-old female who had been stabbed in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
siouxlandnews.com
Holt County man sentenced to prison for crop insurance fraud
HOLT COUNTY, Neb. — A Nebraska man will spend about four weeks in prison for federal crop insurance fraud. 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to 16 weekends of "intermittent confinement," as well as four years of probation for "making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance" in Federal Court in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
1011now.com
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday. Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center....
Comments / 2