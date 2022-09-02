ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Banyan Street nab tenants

Dining and entertainment venue Sports & Social will open at the $4 billion mixed-use Miami Worldcenter project. Sports & Social will open a 20,000-square-foot location in the glass-encased “Jewel Box” retail building and include a third-story rooftop and restaurant overlooking the World Square park and plaza at the downtown Miami development, according to a Miami Worldcenter press release.
BOCA RATON, FL
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: Cypress Equity taps SVPs to lead Florida expansion

As summer winds down, South Florida real estate hiring is gearing back up. Cypress Equity Investments, a multifamily developer based in Saratoga, Calif., hired two senior vice presidents to lead its new Florida offices in Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg. Errol Blumer joined the firm as SVP of acquisitions from...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
therealdeal.com

Back to school: Aging college campuses draw developers

At a busy intersection in North Miami, a vacant four-story former student-housing building painted in white, citron yellow and the blue-gray of cloudy skies offers a reminder of bygone times. A few blocks north, three more buildings, with exteriors splashed in the same palette, also are empty. Likewise, farther north,...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

