Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Banyan Street nab tenants
Dining and entertainment venue Sports & Social will open at the $4 billion mixed-use Miami Worldcenter project. Sports & Social will open a 20,000-square-foot location in the glass-encased “Jewel Box” retail building and include a third-story rooftop and restaurant overlooking the World Square park and plaza at the downtown Miami development, according to a Miami Worldcenter press release.
Movers & Shakers: Cypress Equity taps SVPs to lead Florida expansion
As summer winds down, South Florida real estate hiring is gearing back up. Cypress Equity Investments, a multifamily developer based in Saratoga, Calif., hired two senior vice presidents to lead its new Florida offices in Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg. Errol Blumer joined the firm as SVP of acquisitions from...
Back to school: Aging college campuses draw developers
At a busy intersection in North Miami, a vacant four-story former student-housing building painted in white, citron yellow and the blue-gray of cloudy skies offers a reminder of bygone times. A few blocks north, three more buildings, with exteriors splashed in the same palette, also are empty. Likewise, farther north,...
