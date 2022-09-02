Read full article on original website
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
Coach of the week: Byron Slack
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our coach of the week is none other than Cook head football coach Byron Slack. He was able to lead the hornets to a 32-28 victory over Brooks County after they were down 21-6. This was the hornets first win over the Trojans since 2010. Coach...
Lawsuit against City of Albany in death of ASU football player settled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has settled with the family of an Albany State University student killed by a bus on campus, paying them $500,000. Albany State University sophomore Adonis Butler was killed when struck by a City of Albany transit bus on the campus in November 2021. A linebacker on the ASU football team, Butler was on a marked crosswalk when hit.
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
Baker County bears football team gets first win in school history
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Bears did something special this past Friday night.. They got their first football win in their school history. They blew out Crisp Academy 48 to 6. Head coach Marc Logue said it sucks it was against his former high head coach Price Jones..
Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses continue to pop up in downtown Cairo. Emilee Connell Umanzor, Cindy Long, Whitney Brown are new downtown business owners. All three are women and opened their doors in 2021. Long, the owner of Punky’s, opened her doors in April 2021. She is from Central...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
South Ga. Tech trucking students through new program amid driver shortage
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The commercial truck driving industry has seen an extreme shortage of drivers. South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering a two-week program for students to get their commercial driver’s license. Which will get them started toward landing jobs with good salaries and benefits. Moving up...
Heavy rain and flash flooding through Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed along a stall front Thursday afternoon. There have been several flash flood advisories but no flash flooding reported. Overnight light rain continues becoming likely around sunrise into the afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms Friday. Flash flooding remains possible tomorrow and through the weekend. If you’re in low lying areas or near creeks and streams that rise with heavy rain keep a watchful eye and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia’s highest court denied an appeal filed by the man convicted in what prosecutors say is one of the biggest mass murders in South Georgia, upholding his conviction. Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of curtilage. Peacock was...
Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County. Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs. TAC creates sound wall systems that are used...
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
Cordele city chairman and resident petitioning to remove him debate in court
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele City Commission Chairman and the man petitioning to remove him from office hashed out their reasons in court Thursday. The hearing took place in the Crisp County Courthouse with both sides presenting their cases. Trae Sims, a Cordele resident, started the petition in July...
‘We shall not be a scapegoat for failed leadership’: Adel residents want answers in utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - People in Adel are still fighting for answers about their utility bill, an ongoing fight they took to city leaders in a protest. People in Adel are upset. And they said they’re paying the price for a problem they didn’t make and that the city government is failing them.
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
