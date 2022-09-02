ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed along a stall front Thursday afternoon. There have been several flash flood advisories but no flash flooding reported. Overnight light rain continues becoming likely around sunrise into the afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms Friday. Flash flooding remains possible tomorrow and through the weekend. If you’re in low lying areas or near creeks and streams that rise with heavy rain keep a watchful eye and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.

ALBANY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO