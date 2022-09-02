ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Coach of the week: Byron Slack

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our coach of the week is none other than Cook head football coach Byron Slack. He was able to lead the hornets to a 32-28 victory over Brooks County after they were down 21-6. This was the hornets first win over the Trojans since 2010. Coach...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Lawsuit against City of Albany in death of ASU football player settled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has settled with the family of an Albany State University student killed by a bus on campus, paying them $500,000. Albany State University sophomore Adonis Butler was killed when struck by a City of Albany transit bus on the campus in November 2021. A linebacker on the ASU football team, Butler was on a marked crosswalk when hit.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie mission house set to open

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses continue to pop up in downtown Cairo. Emilee Connell Umanzor, Cindy Long, Whitney Brown are new downtown business owners. All three are women and opened their doors in 2021. Long, the owner of Punky’s, opened her doors in April 2021. She is from Central...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. Tech trucking students through new program amid driver shortage

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The commercial truck driving industry has seen an extreme shortage of drivers. South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering a two-week program for students to get their commercial driver’s license. Which will get them started toward landing jobs with good salaries and benefits. Moving up...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Heavy rain and flash flooding through Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed along a stall front Thursday afternoon. There have been several flash flood advisories but no flash flooding reported. Overnight light rain continues becoming likely around sunrise into the afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms Friday. Flash flooding remains possible tomorrow and through the weekend. If you’re in low lying areas or near creeks and streams that rise with heavy rain keep a watchful eye and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia’s highest court denied an appeal filed by the man convicted in what prosecutors say is one of the biggest mass murders in South Georgia, upholding his conviction. Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of curtilage. Peacock was...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
ALBANY, GA

