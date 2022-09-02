Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Nearly 60 DUI arrests made in Hillsborough over Labor Day weekend as law enforcement steps up patrols
TAMPA, Fla. - As millions of Floridians hit the road Labor Day weekend, not all of them did so sober. Labor Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road as it only takes a moment for a life to change behind the wheel. "People...
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space.
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries
Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Suwannee County
An SUV stuck and killed an Old Town man walking his bicycle along US 27 in Suwannee County on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 48-year-old female from O’Brien was driving an SUV south on US 27 north of County Road 137 around 8:40 p.m. when she struck a 56-year-old Old Town man with a bicycle who was in the southbound lane.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Florida homecoming queen accused of rigging vote plans to sue cops, school district: report
"She needs to be able to start her life over without this wreckage of the past and be able to live a normal life that she intended to live."
On this day in 1950, Hurricane Easy hits Florida
Seventy-two years ago, Hurricane Easy in the Gulf of Mexico made a loop just offshore of Cedar Key, keeping areas just north of Tampa Bay on the rough side of the storm two times in a few days.
fox35orlando.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
fox35orlando.com
Venomous puss caterpillars in Florida: What to do if you get stung
ORLANDO, Fla. - The venomous puss caterpillars are popping up around Central Florida – and you'll want to keep your distance!. They're normally about an inch long and are often found near oak and citrus trees. The critters are mostly active in the spring and fall. Under its innocent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station
SHALIMAR, Fla. - A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000. Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
cbs12.com
Tracking Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are in the most active month of hurricane season and we are seeing a more active tropical Atlantic. It was a slow start to the season, but we are now watching two named storms. Hurricane Danielle formed last week, and currently has...
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
wqcs.org
Notice to Navigation: Okeechobee Waterway - St. Lucie Lock 1 Day Lock Closure for Maintenance Sept. 6
St. Lucie County - Saturday September 2, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued the following notice of a one-day lock closure. On Tuesday September 6 along the Okeechobee Waterway the St. Lucie lock will be closed for one day for maintenance. Closures will be based on progress and safety needs.
southfloridareporter.com
Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria
St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
Around $3 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded in Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded around $3 millions in narcotics in Miami Tuesday, a release said.
Comments / 1