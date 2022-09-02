ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries

Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Suwannee County

An SUV stuck and killed an Old Town man walking his bicycle along US 27 in Suwannee County on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 48-year-old female from O’Brien was driving an SUV south on US 27 north of County Road 137 around 8:40 p.m. when she struck a 56-year-old Old Town man with a bicycle who was in the southbound lane.
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Venomous puss caterpillars in Florida: What to do if you get stung

ORLANDO, Fla. - The venomous puss caterpillars are popping up around Central Florida – and you'll want to keep your distance!. They're normally about an inch long and are often found near oak and citrus trees. The critters are mostly active in the spring and fall. Under its innocent...
Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station

SHALIMAR, Fla. - A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000. Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
Tracking Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are in the most active month of hurricane season and we are seeing a more active tropical Atlantic. It was a slow start to the season, but we are now watching two named storms. Hurricane Danielle formed last week, and currently has...
Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
