CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 41-point performance the most in a EuroBasket game since Dirk Nowitzki in 2001
Another day, another jaw-dropping performance from two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. This time, it came against Ukraine in the EuroBasket tournament, as he dropped 41 points en route to a 99-79 win for Greece. Antetokounmpo's 41 points were the most in a single EuroBasket game since Dirk Nowitzki dropped 43 points in the same tournament back in 2001 for Germany, putting Giannis in impressive company.
Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz got into a fight in locker room after ejection
As everybody in the NBA prepares for training camp for the upcoming 2022-23 season, some competitive basketball is going on as EuroBasket 2022 got underway on Thursday. Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is competing for his native country of Turkey and on Saturday as they competed with Georgia, he got into a little altercation with guard Duda Sanadze. When considering the results of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Korkmaz amid an ugly scene where fans began throwing cups onto the court.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
Mavs star Luka Doncic breaks silence on shocking loss to Jusuf Nurkic, Bosnia in EuroBasket
Slovenia lost for the first time in the EuroBasket 2022 on Sunday, falling at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina. While Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic would have loved to maintain their immaculate record in the tournament, he knew it was just a difficult ask. Speaking with Eurohoops after the loss, Doncic admitted that their […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic breaks silence on shocking loss to Jusuf Nurkic, Bosnia in EuroBasket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal is out of contention, while rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Nadal’s quest for his 23rd Grand Slam title ended Monday when American Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four tightly contested sets. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, but his unbeaten streak in Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year ends at 22.
VIDEO: Mavs’ Luka Doncic puts on incredible show for Slovenia vs. Hungary in EuroBasket 2022
As usual, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was unstoppable as he led Slovenia to a dominant victory over Hungary in the EuroBasket 2022. Doncic put on a show Saturday, using his incredible handles and vision to make life hard for Hungary. He played just three quarters, but it was more than enough to power Slovenia to a 103-88 victory. The Mavs playmaker finished with an efficient 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block … all in just 19.3 minutes of action.
Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage
MILAN (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him. Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.
Luka Doncic’s 11-game EuroBasket winning streak snapped by Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia’s winning streak in EuroBasket with Luka Doncic is now history. Bosnia & Herzegovina defeated Doncic, Goran Dragic and the Slovenian team 97-93 in a thrilling contest. The Dallas Mavericks star’s win streak, which extended over two tournaments, ends at 11 games. Doncic still dazzled with some crazy...
