Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/6/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Monday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 238 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .227 batting average with a .620 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 9/6/22
Coors Field looms large on a slate where the visiting Milwaukee Brewers have an implied total exceeding six runs, and no other team comes anywhere close. We're looking at temperatures cracking the 90s in Denver, too, so the ball could be flying. There's also no shortage of quality pitching, but it will be difficult to find much in the way of trustworthy value plays.
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hernandez is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Hernandez for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Astros' Yordan Alvarez batting third on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start in left field on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Tucker Davidson and the Angels. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 16.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Monday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Comments / 0