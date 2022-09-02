The "Leaving a Legacy Gala's" on the way to Great Falls, next month. The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, whose goal is to sustain FREE patient housing supporting patients & their families across the Treasure State, has scheduled their Gala for Friday evening, October 14th, at the Mansfield Civic Center. This is the Legacy Foundation's LARGEST fundraiser of the year! NOW is the time to sponsor a table or purchase your individual tickets. You can contact Morgan at 216 8057, but hurry, as a very "limited" quantity's available. By the way, NEXT Thursday, the 7th, marks ONE year of the Legacy House welcoming in guests. In fact, guests have come from some 55 different towns & cities across our state, not to mention Alberta, & Idaho, too. I'll be posting more on next month's Gala soon on my Puff Man blog...

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO