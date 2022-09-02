ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

msuexponent.com

Great Falls police arrest 15-year-old suspect following stabbing

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police have arrested a teenage suspect after a stabbing at Chowen Springs Park in Great Falls. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says patrol officers and school resource officers responded to the park at 801 17th St. S around 2:00 pm Friday for a fight involving several juveniles.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Trap to be set up for bear seen in Choteau Saturday night

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said. Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity. The bear was...
CHOTEAU, MT
Great Falls, MT
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week

GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks handling bear spotted in Choteau

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

The LARGEST To Hit Great Falls

The "Leaving a Legacy Gala's" on the way to Great Falls, next month. The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, whose goal is to sustain FREE patient housing supporting patients & their families across the Treasure State, has scheduled their Gala for Friday evening, October 14th, at the Mansfield Civic Center. This is the Legacy Foundation's LARGEST fundraiser of the year! NOW is the time to sponsor a table or purchase your individual tickets. You can contact Morgan at 216 8057, but hurry, as a very "limited" quantity's available. By the way, NEXT Thursday, the 7th, marks ONE year of the Legacy House welcoming in guests. In fact, guests have come from some 55 different towns & cities across our state, not to mention Alberta, & Idaho, too. I'll be posting more on next month's Gala soon on my Puff Man blog...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City considering $1.4 million GFDA request for loans to local business

During their Sept. 6 meeting, City Commissioners will discuss the city’s federal COVID relief funds. During the work session, Tom Hazen, the city’s grant manager, will review the community applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and the scoring process. The grant applications were due in July and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls Clinic has announced they are eliminating positions

September 2, 2022 – The Great Falls Clinic, along with other healthcare facilities across the nation, has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and record labor shortages over the past several years. Due to these unprecedented economic times, we have deepened our focus on patient services and acknowledge we must evolve to optimize our patient experience; therefore, we have made the difficult decision to downsize our workforce in several departments.
GREAT FALLS, MT

