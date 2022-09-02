ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Mariners hope to slow White Sox's Elvis Andrus

Whether playing for the Oakland A's or the Chicago White Sox, Elvis Andrus has felt right at home this season in Seattle. Andrus hit a two-run homer as the White Sox defeated the host Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Monday. It was his 11th homer of the season -- and his fifth in seven games at Seattle after hitting just four there over 105 games across the first 13 years of his career.
ESPN

White Sox play the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Mariners -152, White Sox +130; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners leading the series 1-0. Seattle has a 35-29 record at home and a 76-59 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.
numberfire.com

Curt Casali riding pine for Seattle Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will sit out Monday's game while Cal Raleigh starts behind home plate and bats fifth against the White Sox. Our models have Casali making 32 more plate appearances this season,...
