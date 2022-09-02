Whether playing for the Oakland A's or the Chicago White Sox, Elvis Andrus has felt right at home this season in Seattle. Andrus hit a two-run homer as the White Sox defeated the host Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Monday. It was his 11th homer of the season -- and his fifth in seven games at Seattle after hitting just four there over 105 games across the first 13 years of his career.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO