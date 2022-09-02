Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi man who reportedly took ex-girlfriend, 8-month-old child hostage arrested after two-day manhunt
A Mississippi man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster of Lexington was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
tippahnews.com
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Miss. woman charged after setting her house on fire following argument with boyfriend
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - A Calhoun County woman is behind bars after the sheriff says she got into an argument and set the house on fire. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the fire happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 9 just outside of Bruce. He says Christina Taylor got into an...
wtva.com
Outdoor restroom stolen from job site
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead. After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 2-6
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 2. Tylon Robinson, 22....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
What we know about a Mississippi man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash into a Walmart
The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart was denied bond Sunday, his attorney told CNN. Cory Wayne Patterson — who is not a licensed pilot — faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
New Details Emerge on Man Who Stole Plane, Threatened to Crash It Into Mississippi Walmart
Over the weekend, news of a rouge pilot threatening to crash his plane into a Mississippi Walmart made waves across the country. Now, new details have started to emerge surrounding the incident. The man behind the controls was Cory Wayne Patter, 29. He’s being charged with grand larceny and making...
actionnews5.com
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oxford Eagle
OPD Lieutenant named new Emergency Management Director
The Board of Aldermen announced the hiring of a new Emergency Management Director for Oxford. Lt. Shane Fortner is a graduate of the University of Mississippi who has served with the Oxford Police Department for ten years. He has spent the last two years as the Investigative Lieutenant and was named Police Officer of the Year in 2015. In 2020, he was named Supervisor of the Year with the Oxford Police Department.
WDSU
Pilot who threatened to crash into Tupelo Walmart charged
A man who stole an airplane early Saturday morning made his first court appearance Sunday and is being held without bond. Officers said Cory Patterson of Shannon called E911 Saturday morning threatening to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo. Officers said that Patterson stole a fully fueled Beachcraft King Air C90 twine engine aircraft and took off shortly after 5 a.m.
hottytoddy.com
OPD Coasters Detect Spiked Drinks
The Oxford Police Department would like to remind the L-O-U community about its bar safety partnership with the University of Mississippi Associated Student Body. One concern people have when drinking in public is somebody tampering with their drinks. The Oxford Police Department and ASB looked into different safety precautions being...
wcbi.com
Prentiss County deputy hopeful random acts of kindness will have domino effect
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County Sheriff’s Deputy has started a project that promotes random acts of kindness across the region. The movement is catching on like the “Domino Effect.”. Deputy Hunter Walton was inspired to encourage random acts of kindness throughout the area, by...
Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old girl
Tunica County, MS — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl. Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park Dr. Tunica, MS at 7:14 a.m. Jackson’s family said that she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to...
Silver Alert issued for Yalobusha County man
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba in Yalobusha County. He’s described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red cap, […]
WLBT
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launches missing child alert for 16-year-old girl
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert In Pontotoc County. Sixteen-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura is described as a Hispanic female, 5′5″, with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway...
Mississippi Pilot Charged After Threatening to Crash Stolen Plane Into Walmart
On Saturday, September 3, around 5:30 am, a pilot circling Tupelo, Mississippi contacted police and threatened to crash his plane into a Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department evacuated the Walmart and surrounding buildings. Initially, police thought an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport may have stolen a plane, but then suspected the pilot to be an employee of a fixed-base operator at the airport instead.
Comments / 0