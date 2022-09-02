ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Outdoor restroom stolen from job site

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 2-6

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 2. Tylon Robinson, 22....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#The Apartments#The U S Marshals Service#Opd#The Marshals Service
actionnews5.com

Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Oxford Eagle

OPD Lieutenant named new Emergency Management Director

The Board of Aldermen announced the hiring of a new Emergency Management Director for Oxford. Lt. Shane Fortner is a graduate of the University of Mississippi who has served with the Oxford Police Department for ten years. He has spent the last two years as the Investigative Lieutenant and was named Police Officer of the Year in 2015. In 2020, he was named Supervisor of the Year with the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
WDSU

Pilot who threatened to crash into Tupelo Walmart charged

A man who stole an airplane early Saturday morning made his first court appearance Sunday and is being held without bond. Officers said Cory Patterson of Shannon called E911 Saturday morning threatening to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo. Officers said that Patterson stole a fully fueled Beachcraft King Air C90 twine engine aircraft and took off shortly after 5 a.m.
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Coasters Detect Spiked Drinks

The Oxford Police Department would like to remind the L-O-U community about its bar safety partnership with the University of Mississippi Associated Student Body. One concern people have when drinking in public is somebody tampering with their drinks. The Oxford Police Department and ASB looked into different safety precautions being...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Yalobusha County man

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba in Yalobusha County. He’s described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red cap, […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Outsider.com

Mississippi Pilot Charged After Threatening to Crash Stolen Plane Into Walmart

On Saturday, September 3, around 5:30 am, a pilot circling Tupelo, Mississippi contacted police and threatened to crash his plane into a Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department evacuated the Walmart and surrounding buildings. Initially, police thought an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport may have stolen a plane, but then suspected the pilot to be an employee of a fixed-base operator at the airport instead.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy