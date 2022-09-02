Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/6/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 9/6/22
Coors Field looms large on a slate where the visiting Milwaukee Brewers have an implied total exceeding six runs, and no other team comes anywhere close. We're looking at temperatures cracking the 90s in Denver, too, so the ball could be flying. There's also no shortage of quality pitching, but it will be difficult to find much in the way of trustworthy value plays.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Sunday afternoon for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Astros' Yordan Alvarez batting third on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start in left field on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Tucker Davidson and the Angels. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 16.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Pujols for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Alek Thomas in center field on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thomas will patrol center field after Jake McCarthy was given a breather versus Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes. numberFire's models project Thomas to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes starting for Tigers Sunday afternoon
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Reyes is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Reyes for 1.3 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Esteury Ruiz starting Saturday for Arizona
Milwaukee Brewers infeilder Esteury Ruiz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruiz is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Ruiz for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel...
Comments / 0