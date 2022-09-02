ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
FanNation Fastball

WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from 700, after hitting the 695th home run of his career Sunday at Busch Stadium, off Chicago Cubs' pitcher Brandon Hughes. His pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win and series sweep of the Cubs, in Pujols' final at bat against the Cardinals' arch rival.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Gary Sanchez nearly takes bat to face from teammate

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez narrowly averted disaster on Sunday when casually strolling past the on-deck circle. Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino was taking warmup swings during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Sanchez casually strolled by. Sanchez wasn’t paying much attention, and neither was Celestino, which resulted in a pretty frightening near-collision.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed

Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Monday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 222 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .213 batting average with a .566 OPS, 4 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI

