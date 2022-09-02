Read full article on original website
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera headed to IL; Josh Lester promoted from Triple-A Toledo
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera didn't appear healthy while walking back to the dugout after his strikeout in the fifth inning Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Turns out, Cabrera injured his left bicep and will miss at least 10-14 days. The Tigers placed the 39-year-old...
Harrison Bader’s reported timeline leaves limited chance to justify Yankees’ trade
When the New York Yankees traded for Harrison Bader, their intention was to deploy him in October and revolutionize their defensive alignment. Anything he was able to contribute during the regular season would be a bonus (further calling into question the team’s decision not to replace Jordan Montgomery). As...
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695
St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from 700, after hitting the 695th home run of his career Sunday at Busch Stadium, off Chicago Cubs' pitcher Brandon Hughes. His pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win and series sweep of the Cubs, in Pujols' final at bat against the Cardinals' arch rival.
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
Video: Gary Sanchez nearly takes bat to face from teammate
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez narrowly averted disaster on Sunday when casually strolling past the on-deck circle. Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino was taking warmup swings during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Sanchez casually strolled by. Sanchez wasn’t paying much attention, and neither was Celestino, which resulted in a pretty frightening near-collision.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed
Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Monday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 222 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .213 batting average with a .566 OPS, 4 home runs,...
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
