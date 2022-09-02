ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CT

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
WTNH

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
NBC Connecticut

Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon

As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
Register Citizen

Hospital housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in Windham Hospital’s emergency room. Stearns works...
WTNH

Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
WTNH

Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
