Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
NewsTimes
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
NBC Connecticut
Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon
As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
Register Citizen
Hospital housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in Windham Hospital’s emergency room. Stearns works...
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
UC Daily Campus
Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England
In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
