ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: Media report

P202200752 14:03 TRAFFIC STOP : 200 E. 3RD ST/ TRAFFIC STOP/ ARREST MADE Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200753 21:46 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYOfficer responded to a MVA hit and run. No parties were injured. Case is under investigation. Open - Under Investigation. 08/28/22 Total: 2. 08/29/22. P202200755 12:22 SRO...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man accused of kicking, spitting on officers

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man is facing two charges of assaulting officers after reportedly resisting arrest, according to Scottsbluff authorities. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call about a man reportedly acting erratically on 19th Street. The caller stated that a man came into an...
News Channel Nebraska

Drug offense results in arrest of Scottsbluff man

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police Department observed a gray Ford Taurus 4-door exiting the Essential Fuels parking lot onto E. Overland. The vehicle had a defected front passenger head lamp, which resulted in a traffic stop. Once stopped, the driver 39-year-old Juan Rios, of Scottsbluff, gave police a wrong...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple drug charges against a Gering man

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - 30-year-old Antonio Perez, of Gering, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person. Perez was stopped at the Pony Express Station because he was yelling at a juvenile female in the parking...
GERING, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Three Strangers#Police#Violent Crime#Spd
News Channel Nebraska

Sleeping Scottsbluff woman arrested for drug charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Panhandle woman serves jailtime after police find her asleep outside a Scottsbluff business. On July 12th, Scottsbluff Police officers were dispatched to 505 Broadway for a report of a passed-out individual on business steps. SPD reported finding a woman sleeping on the steps of the business...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff woman accused of injuring someone with baseball bat

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Scottsbluff woman faces charges after allegedly injuring someone with a baseball bat. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers were called to Avenue H for a complaint regarding 44-year-old Julie Osteen reportedly hitting someone with a bat. SPD said when they arrived, they observed a mark on...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SPD: Meth, marijuana, guns found in Scottsbluff home

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Two people are facing felony charges after police executed a search warrant at their home. On July 23rd, around 7 p.m. Scottsbluff Police served a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Santos Gutierrez and 34-year-old Ashley Gonzalez. Police reported searching Gutierrez, which led to the discovery...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accidental explosion kills one person in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Neb. -- An accidental explosion has killed one person in a Nebraska Panhandle community. Authorities responded to the scene, located in Alliance at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue. A preliminary investigation was conducted on scene indicating an accidental explosion igniting an individual. The person was found...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire causes $10K in damage to Scottsbluff home

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A Panhandle home suffered an estimated $10,000 in damage from a Wednesday morning house fire. The Scottsbluff Fire Department says it was called to a home at approximately 8:41 a.m. after receiving reports of a blaze in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue. Scottsbluff Fire Captain Dan...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thursday evening fire in Gering sends one person to hospital

GERING - The Gering Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on the 2000th block of 4th Street Thursday evening. Chief Nathan Flowers said the department was able to extinguish the fire within minutes of responding at approximately 6:15 p.m. One person was sent to the hospital via ambulance for...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Potter Day's staff said over 100 volunteers help put on the event

POTTER, Neb. — A small-town celebration was a big hit over the holiday weekend. The 91st annual Potter Days began the Saturday festivities with a 5K color run at 8:00 a.m., with several other events following afterward. Potter Days Secretary, Treasurer, and Chairperson Erica Revord has been a part...
POTTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron Beats Gering 41-20

It was a game almost like none other—filled with huge plays and long touchdown. The Chadron Cardinals won 41-20, but the Gering Bulldogs were extra competitive and also came up with some spectacular plays. Chadron senior Malachi Swallow would have gotten the star of the game award. He romped...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Off-road racing in Potter has over 300 riders

POTTER, Neb. — The Panhandle town of Potter celebrated the holiday weekend while also finding a fun way to support the local fire department. The Potter Nebraska Off-Road Racing or PNCC event began with kids races on Saturday and had multiple different classes of races leading up to a professional race Sunday afternoon.
POTTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bridgeport secures first win of season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats welcome the Bridgeport Bulldogs for their week two match-up. In week one, the Wildcats were on the road at Morrill where they got the 58-8 win over the Lions to start the season with a 1-0 record. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 0-2 record for the season.
BRIDGEPORT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Leyton holds Kimball to 55 yards of total offense, forces 10 turnovers

DALTON – The Leyton football team rushed for 263 yards and the Warriors improved to 2-0 this season with a 77-0 victory over Kimball on Friday night in Dalton. 5’9”, 160-pound senior Dawson Juelfs led Leyton with 105 yards on the ground on eight carries. Freshman Alec Watchorn added 64 yards on eight carries.
DALTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy