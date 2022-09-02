Read full article on original website
Related
Alliance Police Department: Media report
P202200752 14:03 TRAFFIC STOP : 200 E. 3RD ST/ TRAFFIC STOP/ ARREST MADE Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200753 21:46 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYOfficer responded to a MVA hit and run. No parties were injured. Case is under investigation. Open - Under Investigation. 08/28/22 Total: 2. 08/29/22. P202200755 12:22 SRO...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff man accused of kicking, spitting on officers
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man is facing two charges of assaulting officers after reportedly resisting arrest, according to Scottsbluff authorities. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call about a man reportedly acting erratically on 19th Street. The caller stated that a man came into an...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug offense results in arrest of Scottsbluff man
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police Department observed a gray Ford Taurus 4-door exiting the Essential Fuels parking lot onto E. Overland. The vehicle had a defected front passenger head lamp, which resulted in a traffic stop. Once stopped, the driver 39-year-old Juan Rios, of Scottsbluff, gave police a wrong...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple drug charges against a Gering man
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - 30-year-old Antonio Perez, of Gering, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person. Perez was stopped at the Pony Express Station because he was yelling at a juvenile female in the parking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Sleeping Scottsbluff woman arrested for drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Panhandle woman serves jailtime after police find her asleep outside a Scottsbluff business. On July 12th, Scottsbluff Police officers were dispatched to 505 Broadway for a report of a passed-out individual on business steps. SPD reported finding a woman sleeping on the steps of the business...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle woman previously arrested for meth charge due in court for missed appearances
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle woman facing drug charges was arrested for missing court for the second time in two months. 44-year-old Rachel Spencer was arrested Tuesday for missing a court hearing on August 22. She had previously missed a hearing on a DUI drug charge on July 11.
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff woman accused of injuring someone with baseball bat
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Scottsbluff woman faces charges after allegedly injuring someone with a baseball bat. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers were called to Avenue H for a complaint regarding 44-year-old Julie Osteen reportedly hitting someone with a bat. SPD said when they arrived, they observed a mark on...
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Meth, marijuana, guns found in Scottsbluff home
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Two people are facing felony charges after police executed a search warrant at their home. On July 23rd, around 7 p.m. Scottsbluff Police served a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Santos Gutierrez and 34-year-old Ashley Gonzalez. Police reported searching Gutierrez, which led to the discovery...
oilcity.news
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental explosion kills one person in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- An accidental explosion has killed one person in a Nebraska Panhandle community. Authorities responded to the scene, located in Alliance at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue. A preliminary investigation was conducted on scene indicating an accidental explosion igniting an individual. The person was found...
News Channel Nebraska
1905 Studebaker, converted to Chuckwagon, featured at Old Settlers' Days Car Show
LODGEPOLE - Gordy Wilkins doesn't do much cooking out of his unique chuckwagon anymore, but still uses the unique item for history events across the area, including Alliance, Sidney and Ogallala. Wilkins, who lives in his wife's great grandfather's homestead of 1883 in Lodgepole, displayed his chuckwagon at the 98th...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire causes $10K in damage to Scottsbluff home
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A Panhandle home suffered an estimated $10,000 in damage from a Wednesday morning house fire. The Scottsbluff Fire Department says it was called to a home at approximately 8:41 a.m. after receiving reports of a blaze in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue. Scottsbluff Fire Captain Dan...
News Channel Nebraska
Thursday evening fire in Gering sends one person to hospital
GERING - The Gering Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on the 2000th block of 4th Street Thursday evening. Chief Nathan Flowers said the department was able to extinguish the fire within minutes of responding at approximately 6:15 p.m. One person was sent to the hospital via ambulance for...
News Channel Nebraska
Potter Day's staff said over 100 volunteers help put on the event
POTTER, Neb. — A small-town celebration was a big hit over the holiday weekend. The 91st annual Potter Days began the Saturday festivities with a 5K color run at 8:00 a.m., with several other events following afterward. Potter Days Secretary, Treasurer, and Chairperson Erica Revord has been a part...
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron Beats Gering 41-20
It was a game almost like none other—filled with huge plays and long touchdown. The Chadron Cardinals won 41-20, but the Gering Bulldogs were extra competitive and also came up with some spectacular plays. Chadron senior Malachi Swallow would have gotten the star of the game award. He romped...
News Channel Nebraska
Off-road racing in Potter has over 300 riders
POTTER, Neb. — The Panhandle town of Potter celebrated the holiday weekend while also finding a fun way to support the local fire department. The Potter Nebraska Off-Road Racing or PNCC event began with kids races on Saturday and had multiple different classes of races leading up to a professional race Sunday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Bridgeport secures first win of season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats welcome the Bridgeport Bulldogs for their week two match-up. In week one, the Wildcats were on the road at Morrill where they got the 58-8 win over the Lions to start the season with a 1-0 record. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 0-2 record for the season.
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton holds Kimball to 55 yards of total offense, forces 10 turnovers
DALTON – The Leyton football team rushed for 263 yards and the Warriors improved to 2-0 this season with a 77-0 victory over Kimball on Friday night in Dalton. 5’9”, 160-pound senior Dawson Juelfs led Leyton with 105 yards on the ground on eight carries. Freshman Alec Watchorn added 64 yards on eight carries.
Comments / 0