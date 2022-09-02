ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Melvin
2d ago

Several years ago, I spent all summer break at home with my cat & the 1st day I came home after being at work all day my cat followed me into every room & sat on my stomach when I lay down for a while. She really missed me! 😀

Barbara Parrish
2d ago

Too funny. I get woken up in the morning when they think it's their breakfast time. Dinner time and I start getting stalked. When I come back from being gone any length of time. I get stalked, yelled at and the cold shoulder.

