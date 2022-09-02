Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Get involved and join Metro’s Youth Council
Metro’s Youth Council was created early this year to give young people and our future riders a voice in Metro’s projects and programs. The 27 members of the inaugural Council are all high school students between the ages of 14 and 17. The Council has given members the chance to tell Metro how they use the system — or would like to use it.
Santa Monica Daily Press
LA County drops to “low” Covid tier
Los Angeles County has officially entered into the “low community transmission level” for COVID-19 even as schools are back in session and extreme heat has driven more people inside. The 7-day average case count declined 18% last week and the county’s new designation is a result of falling...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Alejandro Cantarero, former SMDP designer, dies at 42
Alejandro: Cantarero, pictured with his mom, died in August. Credit: Divina Sevilla. Alejandro Cantarero, known as Alex by those close to him, passed away last month. He is remembered fondly by friends and coworkers as a creative, funny and kind individual. Cantarero worked at the Santa Monica Daily Press from...
Santa Monica Daily Press
The City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works are present: The Sustainable Landscape Open House
Learn how you can save water and money with Santa Monica’s Landscape Rebate Programs*:. *Cash for Grass Rebate Program and Spray-to-Drip Rebate Program. Details: smgov.net/water. Rebates available to Santa Monica-based businesses and residents only. Speak with City staff on how to apply for rebates. Speak with professional landscape consultants...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New advisory board forming to oversee federal housing aid
Housing officials are looking to right more than a decade of deficiency in administration of federal housing aid in Santa Monica by recruiting more residents into the regulatory process. The Housing Commission held a meeting this month laying out the framework for a new Client Advisory Board that would give...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Elemental Music Announces Ensemble Placements for 2022/23 Season
Students across Santa Monica and surrounding communities are invited to take part in the 2022/23 season of Elemental Music. Ensemble placements and auditions will be held on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17. This season, westside families can choose from the following offerings:. ● String, band, and choir ensembles...
