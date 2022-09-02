Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Monday, but his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers doesn’t look like a concern. Garrett missed the team’s final day of practice last week in order to deal with a personal matter and remained out on Monday for the same reason. Garrett previously missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team in order to be with an ill family member.

