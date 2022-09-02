Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man vandalizes federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court. Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms. Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they...
WSVN-TV
Car crashed into van on South Florida highway
MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials were on the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lejune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
Click10.com
Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning. The vessel landed just before 7 a.m. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale porch pirate swipes package while masquerading as car washer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A porch pirate was caught on camera taking a package from a Fort Lauderdale home. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Rio Vista residential community. The homeowner told Local 10 News the man seen in the video was going door-to-door offering to wash...
1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - A vigil mass was celebrated Tuesday for a South Florida student who died after being critically wounded in a boating accident near Boca Chita Key on Sunday night.The crash happened just before 7 p.m. when the operator of the boat hit a channel marker and it capsized. "Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Juan Garrandes. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash,...
WSVN-TV
Boat catches fire in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat blaze happened in Dania Beach. Firefighters used foam to douse the flames on board a 40-foot sailboat, Tuesday morning. The vessel was docked in the area of Northeast Third Street and Gulfstream Road. No one was on board at the time. The cause...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Man Arrested After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski in Miami
A man determined to make a get away from police on a jet ski has been taken into custody after a hot pursuit on the water in Miami over the holiday weekend. After chasing the man down by boat, Miami police officers finally tracked down 40-year-old Marvis Lauvives, but worry that his stunts could have put tourists and Miami residents in danger out on the water.
NBC Miami
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami
A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
WSVN-TV
11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
Click10.com
Nearly a dozen hurt in Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a boat accident Sunday night near Elliott Key. Authorities investigating the incident report that a vessel collided with a buoy causing three people to be thrown into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard...
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
