ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Man vandalizes federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court. Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms. Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashed into van on South Florida highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials were on the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lejune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.  Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical.  They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - A vigil mass was celebrated Tuesday for a South Florida student who died after being critically wounded in a boating accident near Boca Chita Key on Sunday night.The crash happened just before 7 p.m. when the operator of the boat hit a channel marker and it capsized. "Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Juan Garrandes. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Boat catches fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat blaze happened in Dania Beach. Firefighters used foam to douse the flames on board a 40-foot sailboat, Tuesday morning. The vessel was docked in the area of Northeast Third Street and Gulfstream Road. No one was on board at the time. The cause...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Video Shows Man Arrested After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski in Miami

A man determined to make a get away from police on a jet ski has been taken into custody after a hot pursuit on the water in Miami over the holiday weekend. After chasing the man down by boat, Miami police officers finally tracked down 40-year-old Marvis Lauvives, but worry that his stunts could have put tourists and Miami residents in danger out on the water.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Pacific#Sunbeam Television Corp
NBC Miami

Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami

A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Nearly a dozen hurt in Miami-Dade boat crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a boat accident Sunday night near Elliott Key. Authorities investigating the incident report that a vessel collided with a buoy causing three people to be thrown into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
calleochonews.com

VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy