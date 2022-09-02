Read full article on original website
Jared Kushner Uses A Very 'Peculiar' Word To Describe Trump's Leadership Style
The former White House adviser fumbled when answering whether he'd work for his father-in-law again.
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne
Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
President Biden's monthly benefit from Social Security is considerably higher than the average retired worker.
Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This
Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair
Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic. GIRL POWER: HILLARY CLINTON CALLS CHRISSY TEIGEN A 'NATIONAL TREASURE' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your...
Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos are getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Here's a timeline of their relationship.
Tiffany Trump and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, reportedly met at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, in 2018.
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
The Surprising Reason Jared Kushner Once Broke Up With Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump met her future husband when they were only 25 years old back in 2007 (via Us Weekly). The former model married Jared Kushner two years later after a storybook romance — or was it?. In his new book "Breaking History," the real-estate developer...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
AOL Corp
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
Washington Examiner
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
The raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency's standing with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll, which found that a majority agree with the idea that it has become 'Biden's Gestapo.'. The search of Mar-a-Lago has...
Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Here are all the wedding details we know so far.
Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos are getting married at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort this fall.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
