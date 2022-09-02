ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
Daily Mail

Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne

Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair

Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic. GIRL POWER: HILLARY CLINTON CALLS CHRISSY TEIGEN A 'NATIONAL TREASURE' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub

Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
POTUS
