Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton

Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten.

Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

Corvino, described in the campaign as a “pillar of the community,” now must be transferred to a rehabilitation center and eventually undergo a full skull replacement.

“He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Holly Dearolf. “He often will hand out a couple of bucks to someone in need.”

More than $2,100 had been raised as of Friday, Sept. 2, putting the campaign ahead of its initial $2,000 in the first three days since its creation.

“Please send what you can and if you can’t please just share,” reads the campaign. “Let’s show Dan how much he is loved and help him financially.”

