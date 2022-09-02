Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Fanisa Mthembi Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances.

In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.

Police said that Mthembi ordered a ride share to the Dulles International Airport in Virginia, but never arrived for her flight.

Mthembi was last seen wearing a white tunic top, and blue jeans, carrying a large white purse, and two large pink suitcases, according to police.

No other information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding Mthembi or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department at (301) 279-8000 or by calling 911.

