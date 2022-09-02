Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Holiday closes US markets, oil up $2 per barrel, gas, diesel, crypto lower
Cryptocurrency prices were lower Monday heading into Labor Day. Gas prices nationwide fall nearly 12 weeks after record high. Coverage for this event has ended. California's electric grid operator called for residents to make larger reductions in electricity usage this week, warning of worsening grid conditions amid a record heat wave.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act
The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
FOXBusiness
Amazon considering joining Japan prescription drug market: report
Amazon.com, Inc. is reportedly considering entering the prescription drug market in Japan. The Nikkei newspaper, citing people involved in the project, reported that the online retail giant is planning to partner with small and medium-sized pharmacies to create a platform where patients can receive instructions on how to take medicines and have medications delivered to their homes.
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
FOXBusiness
US airlines delay hundreds of Labor Day flights
Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled by major U.S. airlines this Labor Day weekend. As of 4:30 AM ET Sunday morning, there were 303 delays into or out of the U.S. and 51 cancellations, according to the flight tracker FlightAware. There were more than 3,600 delays and 145...
FOXBusiness
Domino's launches an 'Inflation Relief Deal' nationwide
Domino’s is launching an "Inflation Relief Deal" that will provide customers with a 20% discount on menu items that they order online. In a press release, the pizza chain said it’s making this deal available for a limited time at Domino’s restaurants nationwide. "It's no surprise that...
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
FOXBusiness
US housing market downturn to worsen in 2023, Goldman Sachs warns
The U.S. housing market has likely tumbled into its first recession in more than a decade, and Goldman Sachs economists warned that investors should brace for the downturn to get worse. In a note to clients, Goldman strategists predicted that activity in the housing sector will slow sharply in the...
FOXBusiness
US farmers can supply long-term energy and climate solutions
Up before the sun rises and into bed long after it sets, farmers spend their days supporting our nation. In fact, in times of crisis, American farmers have always been there to help. During the Civil War, farmers supplied troops with food, clothes and transportation. During World War II, they accelerated production to feed U.S. troops and allies in Europe.
FOXBusiness
Russia's Gazprom signs gas deal with China to convert payments to ruble, yuan
Russia’s Gazprom on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement with China to start fulfilling its gas supply contracts with payments made in rubles or yuan instead of euros or dollars. The announcement on Telegram comes just six months after a 30-year deal was signed between Gazprom and the...
FOXBusiness
India overtakes former colonial ruler UK to become 5th largest world economy: 'law of Karma works'
India has overtaken the United Kingdom’s spot as the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. According to the calculation, based on US dollars, India overtook the U.K. in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead into the first quarter.
FOXBusiness
Lufthansa reaches last minute deal with union to avoid pilot walkout
A last-minute deal with union representatives for Lufthansa pilots and Germany's largest airline averted a planned two-day strike over wages. The Vereinigung Cockpit union planned to stage a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday after Lufthansa reportedly failed to make a "serious" offer over wage increases, according to the Associated Press. A previous walkout on Friday resulted in hundreds of flight cancelations and delays.
FOXBusiness
Euro slides below 99 cents, lowest in two decades, after Russia shuts off gas
The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades after Russia shut down a major gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely, worsening an energy crisis that threatens to tip the continent into a recession. The euro traded at around $0.99 versus the dollar on Monday...
FOXBusiness
Apple event, GameStop earnings, consumer credit top week ahead
Investors will get a break on Monday as the New York Stock Exchange will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Corporate earnings and key economic data will ramp up throughout the rest of the week. U.S. stocks reversed all gains on Friday to close lower across the...
FOXBusiness
CVS takes lead in talks to acquire Signify Health: report
CVS Health Corp. has reportedly taken the lead in the battle among heavyweights for the home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc. CVS is said to be in advanced talks with a bid of around $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. Signify is a provider of technology and services for home health. The...
FOXBusiness
Europe fines Instagram $402 million for ‘mishandling’ children’s data
Regulators in Ireland slapped Instagram with a $402 million fine Monday, the second-largest fine to be imposed under the European Union's new internet privacy laws. Ireland's Data Protection Commission announced the fine Monday, saying Instagram had wrongfully displayed some private information for teen users. The fine is the second-largest to be imposed in the EU since Amazon was fined $887 million in 2021.
FOXBusiness
Banks and bankers should not become 'climate police' to satisfy outrageous ESG demands
The Environmental Social Governance (ESG) issue is one of the biggest issues the American banking system has faced in years. All of us are first inhabitants of this planet before anything else. As such, it is in our collective best interest to care deeply about the environment; we all want a beautiful, clean and safe place to enjoy now and for generations to come. For instance, our beautiful state of Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and we want to keep it that way.
FOXBusiness
Biden's energy secretary says she supports California gas vehicle ban
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she backs regulations California's state government approved in August banning the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2034. Granholm answered a question about the new law, saying she backed it and commending California for "leaning in" on climate policy, during an interview with Los Angeles reporter Elex Michaelson that aired Friday evening. She noted President Biden's informal commitment to ensure 50% of all U.S. car sales are electric by 2030.
FOXBusiness
Stock Market News: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq struggle, Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank, holiday hiring begins
Holiday Hiring kicks off as Michaels seeks 15K workers. House Speaker Pelosi eyes next job post Nov. elections. Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP takes House majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an an expected Republican victory in November. Sources tell FOX Business' Maria...
