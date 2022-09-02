ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Make your own solar photographs in this week's Science of Weather: UV Art

By Ahmad Bajjey
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biu7q_0hg5Pos100

Science of Weather: UV Art 01:09

This Science of Weather is all about the sun. There is a lot of it and it is extremely bright, but that's what you need in order to make your own sun print photography. Here's how you're going to do it.

Pick your favorite object, or piece of nature, and using a special UV paper and a clear weight, leave the collection in the sunshine. It takes about 5 minutes but the paper will turn white showing the experiment worked.

Here is what is happening. Two molecules in the paper interact and form a new molecule, all because they are sensitive to UV light. As this reaction occurs the paper turns white and areas covered by the object remain blue.

Once the image is revealed you soak the paper in what which begins another reaction. The blue compound is water-soluble so it washes away leaving just white paper behind. The chemical reaction from the sun that left the original image white is not water-soluble and cannot be washed away. But,  it does oxidize in water which causes it to turn from white back to blue. Once both reactions are done, bingo! You have a beautiful print made with the power of the sun and UV light.

Now that's the Science of Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

How Much Editing Technique Does a Landscape Photographer Need?

Modern landscape photography often uses quite a wide range of post-processing techniques, almost to the point that it can be overwhelming knowing which to employ for a photo or to learn the full gamut employed by many photographers. Do you really need to invest all that time and effort into learning and using all those techniques? This great video makes a case that less is more when it comes to editing landscape images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
yankodesign.com

3D-printed living soil walls by University of Virginia can grow plants

A research team from the University of Virginia has invented an innovative and sustainable technique of 3D printing structures created from soil implanted with seeds. This can be used to create walls and roofs that are blooming with plants! Ji Ma, an assistant professor of materials science and engineering at UVA’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, David Carr, a research professor in the university’s Department of Environmental Sciences, Ehsan Baharlou, an assistant professor in the UVA School of Architecture; and recent UVA graduate Spencer Barnes, who earned his Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering created prototypes that initially look like plain jane soil structures, but within a few days begin to get completely covered by plant life! They said you can compare them to “oversized Chia Pets”.
HOME & GARDEN
Vice

Scientists Turn Plastic Into Diamonds In Breakthrough

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than a billion miles away from Earth, on the ice giants of Neptune and Uranus, diamonds are forever. This isn’t cosmic poetry, but a reasonable scientific conclusion: We know that under extreme pressures and high temperatures miles beneath a planet’s surface, hydrocarbons are pummeled into a crystalline bling coveted by the affianced. But on far-flung Neptune and Uranus, the Universe’s diamond-making process is a bit more curious. Since the 1970s, scientists believed that diamonds might actually rain down toward the mostly slushy planets’ rocky interiors—a diamond rain, if you will.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels

Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Uv#White Paper
LiveScience

Can cats really see in the dark?

If you've ever lived with a cat, you know that they can be incredibly active at night, often sprinting up and down corridors — and over their owners' beds — without ever crashing into walls or doors. Given their ability to avoid collisions during these nocturnal exercise sessions,...
ANIMALS
Food Beast

Scientists Have Discovered How To Recycle Wind Turbines Into Gummy Bears

From beer made using recycled sewage to seaweed transformed into bacon, the world of food and its burgeoning relationship with sustainability is ever-evolving. One of the latest unique and innovative approaches brimming with potential comes from scientists at Michigan State University. Inspired by the concept of a circular economy, which...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

This all-black dwelling in Melbourne is a regenerative design that produces more energy than it uses

Melbourne Design Studios redesigned an almost forgotten piece of residence in the middle of Melbourne and named it The Hütt 01 Passive House. The home was created to be a regenerative design and is a certified Passivhouse ‘Premium’, which is the highest category of Passivhaus, and basically produces more energy than it uses. It also rates A++ (the highest category) in its Life Cycle Assessment.
WORLD
yankodesign.com

Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy

As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
BHG

How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps

Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: English ivy

English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Bees use patterns, not just colors, to find flowers

Honeybees rely heavily on flower patterns—not just colors—when searching for food, new research shows. A team led by the University of Exeter tested bee behavior and built bee's-eye-view simulations to work out how they see flowers. Honeybees have low-resolution vision (about 100 times lower than human vision), so...
ANIMALS
Science News

The worldwide water-lifting power of plants is enormous

When it comes to hoisting water, plants are real power lifters. For a tall tree, slurping hundreds of liters of water each day up to its leaves or needles, where photosynthesis takes place, can be quite a haul. Even for short grasses and shrubs, rising sap must somehow overcome gravity and resistance from plant tissues. Now, a first-of-its-kind study has estimated the power needed to lift sap to plants’ foliage worldwide — and it’s a prodigious amount, almost as much as all hydroelectric power generated globally.
INDUSTRY
Gin Lee

2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes

2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes/Gin Lee. 2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes. Clusters of concord grapes were flourishing before this summer's extreme heat, but the sun's summer rays shriveled them up into raisins on the vines. Today, I will discuss when and how I intend to begin pruning, so that next season, the grapes will sprout new growth.
Phys.org

Harnessing the power of natural landscapes to eradicate pests

Alpine ecosystems are under intense pressure from pest species, but University of Otago research has highlighted how the mountains themselves can be used to help eradicate them. The study demonstrates how mountain ranges can act as barriers to species such as stoats, hedgehogs, and mice, highlighting opportunities to create sanctuaries...
ANIMALS
BBC

Honey bees rely on flower patterns, University of Exeter study finds

Honey bees rely heavily on flower patterns when searching for food, a new study has found. The research has revealed honeybees can distinguish between different flowers by using colours and patterns. A team led by the University of Exeter tested bee behaviour and built bee's-eye-view simulation as part of the...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

DIY Plant Markers For Your Garden, Plant Pots and Seedlings

Plant markers can be a lifesaver, especially if you are new to gardening or you have planted so much this year that you can’t remember what you planted where. If you buy plants from nurseries, they often come with a little plant marker that tells you all kinds of useful stuff. You can simply push this marker into the soil beside your plant for reference any time you need it.
GARDENING
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy