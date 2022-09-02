ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361kBv_0hg5PlDq00

Andy Murray suffered more grand slam frustration with a four-set loss to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open.

Murray was trying to reach the last 16 at a slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017 but, after threatening another vintage comeback, he fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1) 6-3 defeat on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Scot is at least edging back up the rankings and should hit his highest mark since May 2018 at around 43 but his ambitions remain much bigger than that and this is another season where he has been unable to make a mark on the biggest stage.

Murray had talked positively about his fitness and movement after dropping just one set in his first two matches to make it through to the third round in New York for the first time since 2016.

This was a real step up, though. Berrettini has had injury and illness problems himself this year but is a proven performer at the slams in particular.

He had made at least the quarter-finals at the last four major tournaments he has played, although he missed the French Open this year following hand surgery and then Wimbledon , where he reached the final last summer, after an ill-timed bout of Covid-19.

There was little to choose between the pair in the opening set but a double fault from Murray on break point in the seventh game proved the decisive moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZyim_0hg5PlDq00

The Scot then recovered from an early break down in the second and appeared to be gaining ascendancy from the baseline only to again be broken on a double fault, this time at 4-4.

Murray threw his racket towards his chair in disgust as he found himself staring at a two-set deficit.

The 35-year-old had not fought back from two sets down to win a match since a clash with Yoshihito Nishioka here two years ago, which he admitted this week took him months to recover from.

He dug in admirably at the start of the third, saving five break points in his first three service games, and a pumped up Murray yelled in delight when he withstood more pressure to hold for 6-5.

And he got his reward for that tenacity in the tie-break, with Berrettini choosing a bad moment to play his worst tennis of the match, losing seven points in a row.

The comeback really appeared to be on when Murray broke the powerful Berrettini serve in the opening game of the fourth set but the Italian hit back straight away and another lapse from his opponent at 3-4 was the final nail.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on […] The post Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open

Iga Swiatek has successfully booked his spot in the fourth round of the women’s singles tournament at the 2022 US Open after taking down American Lauren Davis in the third round via a score of 6-4, 6-4. However, tennis legend and now analyst John McEnroe did not seem to fully enjoy what he saw from […] The post ‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s Grand Slam match win streak at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses

Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open exit

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has reached her break point — she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old Williams posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a “Moana” blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine.” Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows. The tributes from tennis players to the NFL stretched into Monday. Rising American standout Frances Tiafoe recalled after his upset win Tuesday over Rafael Nadal the inspiration he received from watching Serena and her older sister, Venus.
NFL
The Independent

Casper Ruud eyeing up world number one spot after reaching US Open semi-finals

Casper Ruud defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his first US Open semi-final and increase his hopes of becoming world number one.Fifth seed Ruud saved two set points in the third set on his way to a 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Italian Berrettini under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.The French Open finalist must make the final to have a chance of pipping Rafael Nadal to top spot in the rankings and if he were to meet Carlos Alcaraz for the trophy, the winner would also become world number one.He completes it in three!@CasperRuud98 is impressive in his...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis
The Independent

Harry Brook can expect words of advice from Ollie Pope before England Test debut

Ollie Pope is only just shy of being 14 months older than Harry Brook but he is prepared to take on a mentoring role ahead of the latter’s likely England Test debut.Yorkshire batter Brook, 23, is all but certain to be tasked with replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow on Thursday, when England begin their deciding third Test against South Africa at the Oval.Pope has made 28 Test appearances since facing India in his 2018 debut, and admitted the pressures of international red-ball cricket can surprise even the most prepared player.He said: “For someone like Brooky, I know the challenges international...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and score as Blues suffer opening defeat

Chelsea have lost 1-0 against Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League Group E match in Croatia.Thomas Tuchel’s side have made a stuttering start to the season after defeats to Southampton and Leeds in the Premier League but they earned a comeback victory over London rivals West Ham at the weekend to give them some momentum heading into tonight’s fixture. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut tonight but it made little difference as the Blues succumbed to a disappointing defeat. Mislav Orsic scored an early goal to put Dinamo ahead and they held on for all three valuable points.Follow all the reaction from Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb: Read More Thomas Tuchel set for fresh test in Champions League with ChelseaMateo Kovacic tips ‘proven goalscorer’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to shine for ChelseaChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut after £273m spend
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Luxembourg live stream: How to watch Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier online and on TV today

England’s historic European Championship triumph has catipulted the Lionesses to superstardom as they ended the country’s long wait for a major trophy.Sarina Wiegman’s side returned to action on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Austria and in doing so booked their place at the World Cup next year.Having already secured qualification, they now return for their first home match since claiming the Euros at Wembley.FOLLOW LIVE: Dinamo vs Chelsea in the Champions LeagueFOLLOW LIVE: Sevilla vs Man City in the Champions LeagueThey take on a Luxembourg side who were thumped 10-0 by the Lionesses in September last year. More of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

828K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy