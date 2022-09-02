ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians place starters Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale on IL

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Guardians placed right-hander starters Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Plesac has a fractured right pinky finger, while Civale has forearm inflammation.

Plesac, 27, is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 23 starts this season and is 25-25 with a 4.06 ERA in 77 starts for Cleveland over the past four seasons.

Civale, 27, is 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA over 16 starts this season. He is 21-21 with a 4.13 ERA over 59 starts for Cleveland over the past four seasons.

In other moves, the Guardians recalled right-hander Xzavion Curry and left-hander Kirk McCarty from Triple-A Columbus.

Curry, 24, has just one major league appearance just over two weeks ago, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings against the Detroit Tigers. McCarty, 26, made his major league debut in April and went 2-2 with a 6.04 ERA in six appearances (two starts).

With Plesac unable to make his start Friday, Cody Morris is expected to start in his major league debut. Morris, 25, was recalled Thursday when rosters were expanded. He had a 2.35 ERA in nine appearances (six starts) over two minor league levels this season.

–Field Level Media

