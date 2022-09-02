ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scene introduces new Greek God in MCU

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHrEL_0hg5PgoD00

Thor: Love and Thunder has revealed a new Greek God in the Marvel Universe in a recently released deleted scene.

Following its July cinematic release, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ on 8 September and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on 27 September, with the two latter options offering special content.

While the Disney+ version won’t include the deleted scenes, IGN released a teaser of one of the snippets, which features Zeus ’ youngest son, Dionysus, the God of wine and pleasure (played by Simon Russell Beale).

The fourth movie in Marvel’s Thor franchise – directed by Taika Waititi – sees Chris Hemsworth ’s titular character reunite with Asgardian warrior King Valkyrie ( Tessa Thompson ), former love interest Jane ( Natalie Portman ), and his best friend Korg (Waititi) to defeat the newest villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

In an attempt to take down Gorr, the four travel to Omnipotence City – the metropolis home of the gods – to enlist Zeus’ ( Russell Crowe ) help.

However, Zeus declines the request, choosing instead to stay in the city.

Meanwhile, Dionysus greets the group as they enter the parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIE6y_0hg5PgoD00

“Hey you, what are you doing here? We don’t like strangers in Omnipotence City,” Dionysus says as he rides up in a chariot.

Thor responds: “We seek an audience with Zeus.”

“Zeus? The Zeus?” Dionysus asks. “Well, I think I can tell you where to find him because he’s my father and I’m his youngest son, Dionysus.”

Thor explains that they wish to speak with him about the God Butcher.

“Oh the Proscuitto man?” Dionysus retorts.

“No, a maniac that’s been killing gods,” King Valkyrie replies, with Dionysus quipping: “Wow, boring.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theatres now, and will be released on Disney+ on 8 September and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on 27 September.

