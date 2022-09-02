ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award

By City of El Paso, Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art.

This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art piece was created by Carol May and Tim Watkins. It is located at Chuck Heinrich Park, 11055 Loma Del Norte Dr. The name of the piece isDesert Blossom, which stands at 19-feet high, and serves as a signature gateway to Mundy’s Gap leading into the Franklin Mountains.

“The CODAawards recognize the importance of collaboration and honor the design and art professionals whose collective imaginations create the public and private spaces that inspire us,” said CODAworx CEO Toni Sikes.

