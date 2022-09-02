ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Paul Giovine looks to lead Bears back to glory

By John Barron
 3 days ago
A new school, but a familiar town.

"I taught down in Florida for a while," said Paul Giovine, "but originally I'm from western New York."

And now coach Paul Giovine is getting settled in his new role.

As he hopes to lead the Bears to a promising future.

"I think we always have to set that standard that we're looking to come away with another victory," said Giovine. "From what I can tell, they're hungry and looking to come away with another victory."

For the Bears, they've had a few up and down season over the past 10 years.

But coach and his crew know Palmetto Ridge, has the ability to be a powerhouse.

"There's a lot of tradition here," said Giovine. "2020 had a great year. So you obviously have to draw from that tradition. But obviously you want to move forward. We just look to get better every day. That's kind of our slogan."

As the new head coach, all eyes will be on him in his first season.

But coach Giovine seems pleased with his team early on.

"They're a bunch of guys that want to win," said Giovine. "They're doing what it takes to win. Sometimes you got to remind them of that. But at their core. It's been a good transition into being their head coach."

As the season continues, the Bears are hoping to chase after glory.

And hopefully restore it back at Palmetto Ridge.

"We've got a challenge ahead of us," said Giovine, "but we are going to play our hardest and come away with a victory if we can."

