Game day updates: Perrysburg 48, St. John's 41 -- Final (OT)

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between St. John’s Jesuit and Perrysburg. This story will be updated after each quarter.

OVERTIME

Perrysburg had the ball first and appeared to fail on fourth down before a late pass interference call put the Yellow Jackets on the eight-yard line. Walendzak strode in for the go-ahead touchdown to put Perrysburg up 48-41.

On St. John’s’s possession, two runs set up third-and-four, and Perrysburg stuffed Aaron Lovett twice to win it.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Titans faced a key fourth-and-one early in the fourth quarter, and Lichtenberg turned it into a 15-yard rushing touchdown to make it 33-28 Perrysburg. The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out on their next series, and Lichtenberg opened St. John’s’s next possession with a 24-yard run. He hit senior wide receiver Tommy Gallagher for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:47 left to give the Titans their first lead.

Perrysburg’s offense was quickly stifled, and Takats was wide on a fourth-and-nine throw from the Yellow Jackets’ own 26. Lichtenberg waltzed five yards into the end zone shortly thereafter, but St. John’s missed the extra point to keep Perrysburg within eight.

Junior Yellow Jackets wide receiver Grey Swanson set Perrysburg up with a nice kickoff return, and Perrysburg immediately moved into Titans territory. Takacs found wide-open junior wide receiver Sam Lawanson for a touchdown, and then Borer on the two-point conversion to knot it at 41.

Two plays into St. John’s’s next series, sophomore Yellow Jackets linebacker Joseph Seney intercepted Lichtenberg to set Perrysburg up in St. John’s territory. Two illegal shifts and a sack by senior Titans lineman Ralph Worthy squelched the Yellow Jackets’ drive. St. John’s kneeled the game out to send it to overtime.

THIRD QUARTER

Lichtenberg threw for a first down on the Titans’ initial scrimmage play of the second half and followed it up with a 30-yard pass to Swift. He found Swift shortly thereafter for a four-yard score to trim the Yellow Jackets’ lead to seven. On Perrysburg’s next drive, Walendzak became the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leading rusher and later powered into the end zone to give Perrysburg a 27-14 cushion.

St. John’s drove down the field and narrowed the lead to 27-21 on a strange touchdown pass from Lichtenberg to Swift; Swift appeared to fumble the ball out of the end zone but the score stood. Seemingly energized by the score, the Yellow Jackets replied with a 31-yard throw from Takats to Borer to make it 33-21.

SECOND QUARTER

Perrysburg replicated its first-quarter success in the early going, getting a nine-yard strike from Takats to Walendzak to double its lead to 14-0. A critical holding penalty nullified a quick Titans first down, and the Yellow Jackets began driving again before fumbling. St. John’s jumped on Perrysburg’s mistake, as Lichtenberg hit senior wide receiver Matty Swift over the middle for an 80-yard touchdown.

The teams exchanged punts late in the first half before Takats struck with a 53-yard arrow to junior wide receiver Gavin Fenneken which gave Perrysburg a 21-7 lead into the intermission.

FIRST QUARTER

The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out on their initial drive. The Titans drove into Perrysburg territory in response, riding the legs of senior quarterback Blake Lichtenberg, but also punted. Chewing clock all the while, the Yellow Jackets mounted a lengthy drive highlighted by a 27-yard run from senior running back Connor Walendzak. The star punctuated the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to put Perrysburg up 7-0.

After a St. John’s punt, the Yellow Jackets drove into Titans territory to close the quarter behind a 19-yard strike from senior quarterback TJ Takats to senior wide receiver Jack Borer.

PREGAME

It’s a critical matchup for both teams: The Yellow Jackets are looking to keep up the momentum from their 49-21 road destruction of Findlay last week, while the Titans look for a breakthrough after opening their season with back-to-back single-digit losses. Both teams’ conference openers loom next week, against Bowling Green and Lima Senior, respectively. Last season, St. John’s rallied for a 27-20 win over Perrysburg.