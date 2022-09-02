ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Bowling Green QB McDonald, WR Osborne returning to where bond began

By By Patrick Andres/The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dDjB_0hg5Ojqp00

BOWLING GREEN — Austin Osborne still remembers the “aha” moment.

It was September, 2016, and the Bowling Green wide receiver’s Mission Viejo High School team was taking on Oak Hills in a battle of southern California foes. It was the first game of Osborne’s senior year, and his team was trailing 21-19.

The receiver watched his quarterback, a senior by the name of Matt McDonald, drop back and showcase the talent that made him a three-star recruit out of high school.

“He threw like a 60-yard touchdown, it was corner post,” Osborne said. “All I remember is Matt coming down the field and screaming at me. He damn near tackled me. We had so many memories like that.”

McDonald and Osborne were together at Mission Viejo in 2016, helping the Diablos to an 11-1 record and the quarterfinals of Southern California’s high school playoffs. Now they are together again at Bowling Green, which opens its 2022 season at UCLA, in the Rose Bowl, just 57 miles northwest of the duo’s old stomping grounds.

“It’s awesome. I’ve always dreamed of playing in that stadium,” McDonald said. “I dreamed of playing in the [USC] cardinal and gold, beating the Bruins, but life’s crazy. I took a little different route, but I still get to do it.”

McDonald and Osborne share the common thread of being late-comers to the Falcons, relatively speaking. McDonald spent two seasons at Boston College before transferring to Bowling Green, while Osborne originally went to Washington.

At Mission Viejo, however, the dynamic was different.

Osborne was an established contributor, while McDonald transferred in from powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana. Immediately, the two players clicked.

“Matt’s always had this natural ability as a great leader,” Osborne said. “He came into Mission Viejo his senior year and took charge of that team. We followed him, and that’s the same theme with what we’re doing this year. We’re following Matt.”

Mission Viejo athletic director Troy Roelen, who had a front-row seat to the brief McDonald-Osborne era, noticed the impact of their connection right away.

“What’s really nice about them was always their relationship not only on the field, but off the field,” Roelen said. “We’re talking about two really great kids with strong foundations and great, supportive families.”

In the case of McDonald, that family is southern California football royalty. His father, Paul, finished sixth in the Heisman voting with the Trojans in 1979; Matt will become the fourth member of the family to play in the Rose Bowl.

Paul McDonald saw the seeds of McDonald and Osborne’s friendship growing right away.

“They’re like two peas in a pod,” Paul McDonald said. “Matthew’s this very easygoing guy, very easy to get along with, and so is Austin. It’s just so cool and awesome that they ended up in college together.”

Their bond was sealed when Osborne entered the transfer portal in the spring of 2021.

McDonald, in between his first and second years with the Falcons, immediately went to work bringing his friend to Wood County.

“Matt was the first person that reached out to me,” Osborne said. “He recruited the living daylights out of me that first week. I remember Matt telling me that if you come here, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

Results were immediate: Osborne caught 64 passes in 2021 to rank sixth in the MAC.

Now, both players figure to make an impact on Bowling Green’s 2022 season — a season that will start with a sort of homecoming.

“I’m sure I’ll have goosebumps. I’m sure I’ll have chills down my spine,” Paul McDonald said. “To watch him, as an observer, will stimulate the thoughts and feelings that I had when I was playing on that field. It’s a lot more stressful watching your kid do it than when you’re doing it yourself.”

Regardless of what happens Saturday in the big return, the story of McDonald and Osborne seems destined to continue.

“We’re best friends. We’re roommates. I always know where he’s gonna be,” McDonald said. “It’s always good having him as a safety blanket.”

Comments / 1

Related
WTOL-TV

Boxer "Prince" Bell picks up another title in front of hometown crowd

TOLEDO, Ohio — There was a raucous atmosphere inside the Huntington Center on Saturday night as Toledo's own Albert "the Prince" Bell headlined an exciting night of boxing. The undefeated Bell was not only trying to stay perfect in his career but also collect the World Boxing Organization-NABO Junior Lightweight Championship belt.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker

On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
STRYKER, OH
saturdaytradition.com

UCLA sets horrific Rose Bowl record in Week 1 matchup with Bowling Green

The B1G is getting a major market in Los Angeles when USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. Well, maybe. UCLA set a record it doesn’t want Saturday, seeing just 27,143 fans show up for the Bruins’ home opener against Bowling Green. The Rose Bowl looked like a wasteland in the Bruins’ 45-17 win over the Falcons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Boston College#Friendship#American Football#Sports#The Bowling Green#Ucla#Usc
fightnews.com

Martin stops Vargas in four

In the opening bout from the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles, former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) of St. Louis stopped Devin Vargas (22-8, 9 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. Things were rough from the start as Vargas slipped in the second round and Martin also slipped in the third. Vargas was down again from an accidental headbutt. Martin stepped up the pressure in round four as Vargas was a bloody mess, referee Jerry Cantu stepped in to stop the fight at 1:59 of the fourth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
13abc.com

Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Vehicle broken into at BG park

A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into Saturday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve on South Wintergarden Road. A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report at the park on Saturday at 11:51 a.m. A woman reported that while on a walk at the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges. “The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

Suspect in Saturday's north Toledo fatal stabbing turns himself in

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police . Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead from a car crash police are attributing to high rates of speed. Toledo Police say that a vehicle was heading westbound on Monroe when it side-swiped another westbound vehicle near Sylvania Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. That vehicle then struck the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy