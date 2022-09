When the idea of chronicling the 120-plus-year history of Brackenridge Park first bubbled up among members of the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, Lewis F. Fisher knew he would have to clear his schedule. A member of the conservancy board, Fisher is also an author of numerous books about the city, including American Venice: The Epic Story of San Antonio’s River and Saving San Antonio: The Preservation of a Heritage.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO