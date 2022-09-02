We have postgame video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day 's press conference following his team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. * On whether he expected the struggles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba out – “I refuse to answer that question right off the bat (smiling). We just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points. And when you really look at the last four teams we played, I think all four teams were in the top 10. That’s not easy to do. It’s hard. This is a top five team. So we just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO