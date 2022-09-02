ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Day Full Video: Postgame videos with head coaches following OSU-ND game

We have postgame video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day 's press conference following his team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. * On whether he expected the struggles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba out – “I refuse to answer that question right off the bat (smiling). We just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points. And when you really look at the last four teams we played, I think all four teams were in the top 10. That’s not easy to do. It’s hard. This is a top five team. So we just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy